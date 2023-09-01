Taylor Swift's ERAS TOUR Concert Film is Fandango's Best First-Day Ticket Seller of the Year

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film tickets are on sale now at Fandango, for showtimes starting on October 13.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

POPULAR

THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date Photo 1 THEATER CAMP Sets Hulu & Digital Release Date
THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Hollywood Strikes Photo 2 THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Strikes
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON Photo 3 Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON
Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series I Photo 4 Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL

Taylor Swift's ERAS TOUR Concert Film is Fandango's Best First-Day Ticket Seller of the Year

Grammy-winning superstar, Taylor Swift, is taking TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert to the big screen this October, and she is already breaking records on Fandango.

The upcoming TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film has broken Fandango’s best first-day ticket sales record for 2023. It also ranks among Fandango’s top-10 all-time best first-day pre-sellers, which includes blockbusters “Avengers: Endgame,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and others.

“Taylor Swift is giving moviegoing fans and the entire industry the ultimate gift by bringing TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film to the big screen,” said Jerramy Hainline, SVP, Fandango Ticketing. “Not only is Taylor Swift’s concert film the best first-day ticket seller of the year on Fandango, but the concert film is performing like the superhero she is and ranking among the best first-day ticket sellers of all time from franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, DC Comics and more.” 

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film tickets are on sale now at Fandango, for showtimes starting on October 13.

Watch the trailer here:

About Fandango   

Fandango is the ultimate digital network for all things movies and TV, serving more than 50 million unique visitors per month, according to comScore, with best-in-class movie and TV information, movie ticketing to 31,000 U.S. screens, trailers and original video and home entertainment. 

Its portfolio features leading online ticketers Fandango, MovieTickets.com and Flixster; world-renowned movie review site Rotten Tomatoes; and Rotten Tomatoes Network on YouTube, the #1 movie trailers and content channel; and premium on-demand streaming service, Vudu. Fandango's movie discovery and ticketing innovations can also be found on mobile, social, AI and voice platforms.   




RELATED STORIES - TV

1
BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN Season 8 Premieres on September 25 Photo
BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN Season 8 Premieres on September 25

Capt. Sandy Yawn and Stews Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen return for the new season, joined by Tumi Mhlongo, who crosses over from “Below Deck Down Under” as Chief Stew. New crew members are Chef Jack Luby, Bosun Ruan Irving, Deckhands Luka Brunton, Haleigh Gorman and Lara Du Preez, and Stew Jessika Asai. Watch the video trailer!

2
Video: Watch the First DRAG RACE GERMANY Trailer Photo
Video: Watch the First DRAG RACE GERMANY Trailer

“Drag Race Germany” S1 will feature 11 fierce queens from across Germany, Austria and Switzerland, including: Barbie Q, Kelly Heelton, LéLé Cocoon, Loreley Rivers, Metamorkid, Nikita Vegaz, Pandora Nox, Tessa Testicle, The Only Naomy, Victoria Shakespears, and Yvonne Nightstand. Watch the video now!

3
Infinix Unveils ZERO 30 5G at Venice Film Festival and Introduces Vlog Contest Photo
Infinix Unveils ZERO 30 5G at Venice Film Festival and Introduces Vlog Contest

The 80th Venice International Film Festival commenced on September 1st, featuring a remarkable presence from global smartphone company Infinix. In a captivating debut, Infinix took the spotlight as the official sponsor of the 'New Image, New Life' Forum held at the Italian Pavilion on the festival's opening day, alongside the grand launch event of the ZERO 30 5G.

4
Taylor Swifts ERAS TOUR Concert Film Breaks Fandango Records Photo
Taylor Swift's ERAS TOUR Concert Film Breaks Fandango Records

The upcoming TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film has broken Fandango’s best first-day ticket sales record for 2023. It also ranks among Fandango’s top-10 all-time best first-day pre-sellers, which includes blockbusters “Avengers: Endgame,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and others.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Rising Gen-Z Icon Karin Ann Masters Euphoric Folk On New Track 'a stranger with my face'Rising Gen-Z Icon Karin Ann Masters Euphoric Folk On New Track 'a stranger with my face'
Kanii Drops New Single 'Marry Me'Kanii Drops New Single 'Marry Me'
Fedde Le Grand Unleashes New Single 'Elektro'Fedde Le Grand Unleashes New Single 'Elektro'
Gavin Magnus Releases Reflective Pop Rock AnthemGavin Magnus Releases Reflective Pop Rock Anthem

Videos

Video: Watch the New FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Trailer Video Video: Watch the New FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Reunion Trailer
Watch THE MORNING SHOW Season Three Trailer Video
Watch THE MORNING SHOW Season Three Trailer
Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO Video
Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
SHUCKED