Taylor Swift's ERAS TOUR Concert Film is Fandango's Best First-Day Ticket Seller of the Year

Grammy-winning superstar, Taylor Swift, is taking TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert to the big screen this October, and she is already breaking records on Fandango.

The upcoming TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film has broken Fandango’s best first-day ticket sales record for 2023. It also ranks among Fandango’s top-10 all-time best first-day pre-sellers, which includes blockbusters “Avengers: Endgame,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and others.

“Taylor Swift is giving moviegoing fans and the entire industry the ultimate gift by bringing TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film to the big screen,” said Jerramy Hainline, SVP, Fandango Ticketing. “Not only is Taylor Swift’s concert film the best first-day ticket seller of the year on Fandango, but the concert film is performing like the superhero she is and ranking among the best first-day ticket sellers of all time from franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, DC Comics and more.”

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR concert film tickets are on sale now at Fandango, for showtimes starting on October 13.

Watch the trailer here:

