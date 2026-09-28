Taylor Swift And Madonna Lead Big Wins At The 2026 MTV VMAs

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GOOD MORNING ADAMERICA rounded up the standout moments from the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, highlighting a ceremony in Los Angeles where Taylor Swift and Madonna were named among the night's biggest winners.

The segment, part of GMA's ongoing awards-season coverage, walked viewers through the key wins and memorable stretches of the VMAs broadcast, giving audiences who missed the live show a condensed look at who took home honors.

The recap focused squarely on the outcomes of the night, framing Swift and Madonna's wins as centerpieces of the ceremony without diving into individual acceptance speeches or performance details beyond the win announcements themselves.

GMA pointed viewers to its website for the full story and additional coverage of the awards show, positioning the segment as a quick-hit summary for those following the 2026 VMAs results.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 12 Hrs 22 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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