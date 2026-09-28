Taylor Swift And Madonna Lead Big Wins At The 2026 MTV VMAs
GMA breaks down the standout wins and highlights from the Los Angeles ceremony.
GOOD MORNING ADAMERICA rounded up the standout moments from the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, highlighting a ceremony in Los Angeles where Taylor Swift and Madonna were named among the night's biggest winners.
The segment, part of GMA's ongoing awards-season coverage, walked viewers through the key wins and memorable stretches of the VMAs broadcast, giving audiences who missed the live show a condensed look at who took home honors.
The recap focused squarely on the outcomes of the night, framing Swift and Madonna's wins as centerpieces of the ceremony without diving into individual acceptance speeches or performance details beyond the win announcements themselves.
GMA pointed viewers to its website for the full story and additional coverage of the awards show, positioning the segment as a quick-hit summary for those following the 2026 VMAs results.
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