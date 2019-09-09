TWO OF US Will Be Released in America by Magnolia Pictures

Variety reports that Filippo Meneghetti's romantic drama "Two of Us" will be distributed in NORTH AMERICA by Magnolia Pictures.

The films follows two older women, played by Barbara Sukowa and Martine Chevallier, who live across the hall from each other in the same apartment building but have kept their romance hidden for decades.

A Variety review from Mark Keizer called the film "an affirmation of our universal desire for emotional intimacy and how the right connection can overcome all social and physical limitations. The fact that the relationship is between two lesbians well into their retirement years only makes the film even more quietly groundbreaking."

Meneghetti, Malysone Bovorasmy and Florence Vignon penned the script of the upcoming film, which premiered at TIFF.

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories