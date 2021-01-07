TWO OF US Launches in Theaters & Virtual Cinemas Nationwide on Feb. 5

Magnolia Pictures is pleased to present TWO OF US, Filippo Meneghetti's moving French drama about the love between two older women starring film veterans Barbara Sukowa and Martine Chevallier.

Featured in its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the film is France's official entry to this year's Oscars. In addition to opening in a number of theaters, TWO OF US will launch in 100 virtual cinemas across the country (including Film Forum in NY and Laemmle Theaters in LA) beginning Friday, February 5.

The deeply touching feature directorial debut of Paris-based Italian filmmaker Filippo Meneghetti follows two retired women, Nina (Barbara Sukowa) and Madeleine (Martine Chevalier), who have been secretly in love for decades. Everybody, including Madeleine's family, thinks they are simply neighbors, sharing the top floor of their building.

They come and go between their two apartments, enjoying the affection and pleasures of daily life together, until an unforeseen event turns their relationship upside down and leads Madeleine's daughter to gradually unravel the truth about them.