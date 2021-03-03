TV5MONDE USA to Airs the US Premiere of LES FEMMES DES FRANCOS

Join Véronique Sanson, Jane Birkin, Charlotte Gainsbourg and other international female artists on an immersive journey to The Francophiles of La Rochelle Music Festival as premium French entertainment network, TV5MONDE USA airs the US Premiere of documentary, Les Femmes Des Francos.

Premiering in honor of the start of International Women's Month, the documentary travels within the festival celebrating a place of strong women and feminism, as well as those behind the scenes.

Centering on the famed French music festival, The Francophiles of La Rochelle, the documentary reveals a place occupied by women, femininity and feminism, within the reality of the festival. An immersive visit in the company some of the greats, including: Véronique Sanson, Jane Birkin, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Juliette Armanet, Clara Luciani, Jain, Jeanne Cherhal, as well as those working behind the scenes to keep everything running.

