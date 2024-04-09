TULSA KING Casting Agency Quits Following Accusations of Insults By Sylvester Stallone

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to new reports, comments made by Sylvester Stallone caused a casting agency to quit their work on the series Tulsa King.

On Monday, Catrett Locke Casting, led by Rose Locke, confirmed that the company was no longer involved with the show. This happened concurrently with a Charleston background actors Facebook group reporting that "several groups are talking about what happened on the set of Tulsa King filming in Atlanta. At first I had hoped it was just a bad rumor started by 1 person who may have felt some type of way; but there have been countless people who were on set and have stated what they saw, how they were treated, etc. Sadly Sly Stallone and crew made things miserable for the background artists and many have said the set was completely unprofessional and a total mess. Although I have not personally worked with Rose Locke & CL Casting…I have great respect for them for pulling out of the project and looking out for their background artists.”

Some background actors corriborated the story, reporting that Stallone made comments such as "what the F* is up with these F**** ugly background [actors]" and calling somebody a "tub of lard." Others reported that there was nothing out of the ordinary and that they didn't witness any unruly behavior from Stallone.

Craig Zisk, the director of the series, denied that there were any insults from Stallone. He claims that Locke instead quit due to a squabble between he and Locke over the headshots for the extras that were recruited for a scene.

The first season of Tulsa King, the series in question, is currently streaming on Paramount+. Production for the second season just began.