TÁR to Stream on Peacock on January 27

TÁR is the latest addition to Peacock’s growing library of iconic films.

Jan. 23, 2023  

Peacock has announced Focus Features' TÁR will stream exclusively on Peacock starting Jan. 27. For more about TÁR on Peacock, click here.

Focus Features and Universal Pictures International present TÁR. The new motion picture from three-time Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Todd Field, starring two-time Oscar® winner Cate Blanchett.

The film, set in the international world of classical music, centers on Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. The supporting cast includes Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Mark Strong, Allan Corduner and Sylvia Flote.

TÁR is the latest addition to Peacock's growing library of iconic films, including Violent Night, She Said, Ticket to Paradise, Bros, Nope, Mid-Century, The Silent Twins, Halloween Ends.

Watch the new trailer here:



