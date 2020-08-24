Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TOP GEAR Returns With All-New Episodes August 30

The world’s biggest motoring entertainment show returns Sunday.

Aug. 24, 2020  
The world's biggest motoring entertainment show, Top Gear, returns Sunday, August 30 at 8pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA, with an adventurous Top Gear Nepal Special followed by all-new episodes premiering on Sunday, September 6 at 8pm ET/PT. In the special, returning hosts Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris set out on a high-altitude voyage from Kathmandu to the Forbidden City of Lo Manthang, through the highest mountains, deepest gorges and harshest terrain.

This season, expect to see bungee jumping in a car, an epic race between a fighter jet and the latest McLaren hypercar, a spectacular road trip through Peru and more mischief as the hosts travel the globe in pursuit of hijinks and motoring mayhem.

EPISODE DESCRIPTIONS

NEPAL SPECIAL - PREMIERES SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 AT 8PM ET/PT

Paddy, Freddie and Chris set out on a high-altitude voyage from Kathmandu to the Forbidden City of Lo Manthang, through the highest mountains, deepest gorges and harshest terrain.

EPISODE ONE - PREMIERES SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 AT 8PM ET/PT

Paddy, Freddie and Chris head on a British summer holiday in super-cheap second-hand convertibles. Chris tests the new Ariel Atom on track, and Freddie attempts to bungee-jump an old Rover off a dam.

EPISODE TWO - PREMIERES SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 AT 8PM ET/PT

Paddy reveals his ultimate cheap, luxurious off-roader: the homebuilt Dirty Rascal. Chris races the £2.5m McLaren Speedtail against the RAF's newest fighter jet. Romesh Ranganathan is the studio guest.

EPISODE THREE - PREMIERES SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 AT 8PM ET/PT

Paddy, Freddie and Chris are sent on a high-altitude mountain expedition across Peru in second-hand American cars. Back at the track, Chris tests out the latest electric car from Porsche.

EPISODE FOUR - PREMIERES SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 AT 8PM ET/PT

Freddie and Chris tackle the toughest off-road race on the planet: the brutal Baja 1000. Out on the track, there is a showdown between a Renault hot hatch, a Porsche sports car - and an old Lamborghini. Laurence and Emilia FOX are the studio guests.

EPISODE FIVE - PREMIERES SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 AT 8PM ET/PT

Paddy, Freddie and Chris take the latest sports cars from Ferrari, Aston and Porsche on a Yorkshire road trip. On the track, Chris tests out Volkswagen's fearsome ID-R electric racer. Youtube sensation KSI is the studio guest.

EPISODE SIX - PREMIERES SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11 AT 8PM ET/PT

Paddy, Freddie and Chris find out which is the fastest of the emergency services: fire, police or ambulance. Chris celebrates legendary rally driver Colin McRae, while Paddy tests the new BMW M8. Tom Allen is the studio guest.


