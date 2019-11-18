TOP ELF Premieres on Nickelodeon Next Friday

Nickelodeon is celebrating the holidays with a new competition series, Top Elf, premiering Friday, Nov. 29, at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT). Across five one-hour episodes, seven kid "Elf-testants" with extraordinary building and design skills compete in festive challenges to become Santa's 'Top Elf' and have their wish lists granted - not for themselves, but for good causes in their hometowns. Top Elf airs Fridays at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon, with the season finale airing Saturday, Dec. 21, at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT).

In Top Elf, Santa (Tommy Snider) and Ms. Jingles (Samantha Turret) invite seven civilian "Elf-testants" to the North Pole to test their skills in a series of holiday-themed challenges, from designing their own life-sized gingerbread clubhouses, to reimagining Santa's sleigh, to creating giant 3-D holiday cards. And of course, building new toys!

Each "Elf-testant" is paired with one of Santa's elves who help bring their visions to life. Meet the elves: Chip Snuggles (Rudy Martinez), Nog Shimmerhorn (David Magidoff), Ginger O'Tingleton (Jenna Wright), Merry Sparkleberry (Nataliz Jimenez), Tinsel Turtledove (Ashley August), Zippy Twinkles (Davied Morales) and Stretch McDancerpants (Eric Stretch).

The seven skillful "Elf-testants" competing this season are: Aiko from New York; Allison from Walnut, Calif.; Briana from Los Angeles; Cameron from Georgetown, Ky.; Hopper from Highland Park, Texas; Hud from Oxford, Miss.; and Justice from Jamaica, N.Y.

At the end of each episode, "Elf-testants" are judged by Santa, Ms. Jingles and a celebrity guest to decide who is on the "nice" or "naughty" list and one step closer to being named Top Elf. Celebrity guest judges helping Santa and Ms. Jingles find the Top Elf are: Frankie Grande, Amirah Kassem, Peyton List, Alex Wassabi and Pete Wentz.

Top Elf's original concept was created by Mike Duffy and Tim Duffy of Ugly Brother Studios, who executive produce the series along with Jimmy FOX of Main Event Media, an All3Media America company. Bob Schermerhorn (Project Runway All Stars, America's Next Top Model) and Lisa Fletcher (The Titan Games) are executive producers, with Fletcher also serving as the showrunner. Nickelodeon's Vice Presidents of Unscripted Content Paul J Medford and Mandel Ilagan also serve as executive producers. The series is directed by Michael Pearlman (Chopped, PROJECT RUNWAY All Stars). Production of Top Elf for Nickelodeon is overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content.

Watch a trailer here:





