TOP CHEF Alumni to Participate in First-Ever Bravo's Top Chef Food and Wine Festival this March

Universal Studios Hollywood announces the roster of "Top Chef" alumni participating in its first-ever Bravo's TOP CHEF Food & Wine Festival along with a first look at some of the appetizing dishes guests will have the chance to sample at the event taking place on March 19-20.

"Top Chef" alum and Fan Favorite Chef Shirley Chung is at the helm collaborating with Universal Studios Hollywood's Chefs on a specially-curated, eclectic menu inspired by the Emmy and James Beard Award-winning Bravo series. Cheftestants from the upcoming "Top Chef" Season 17 - All Stars LA participating in the festival include Eric Adjepong, Jennifer Carroll, Stephanie Cmar, Lisa Fernandes, Kevin Gillespie, Jamie Lynch, Brian Malarkey, and Joe Sasto. Additional names will be announced at a later date.

Sample menu items featuring cuisines from around the world and inspired by the series include, Roasted Red Snapper with Green Tomato Salsa Verde, Lechon with Papaya Pico di Gallo, Drunken Doughnuts with Champagne Raspberry Jam, Yuzu Aguachile with Dragonfruit & Avocado and Liquid Nitrogen Chocolate Mousse. The all-inclusive event will feature a selection of fine wines, craft beers and specialty cocktails curated for the festival. A variety of vegan and vegetarian dishes will also be available.

The two-day, separately-ticketed event takes place at Universal Studios Hollywood and offers general admission, day/night combo tickets and VIP ticket options, which is currently sold out due to popular demand. The event is open to guests ages 21 and over.

General admission tickets provide access to culinary tastings, live Quickfire Challenges featuring cheftestants from "Top Chef" Season 17 - All Stars LA, "Top Chef" Alumni panel interviews, themed photo ops and merchandise, live entertainment, keepsake gift and commemorative credential.

The day/night combo tickets will enable guests to receive all general admission offerings plus early access to theme park.

While the VIP ticket is currently sold out due to popular demand, this premium option invites guests to experience several first-class opportunities including an exclusive culinary tasting and meet and greet hosted by a "Top Chef" Season 17 All Star, along with a wine pairing, an intimate sampling lounge hosted by a premium vintner, early access to the theme park and complimentary parking.

The inaugural Bravo's TOP CHEF Food & Wine Festival coincides with the Season 17 premiere of "Top Chef" returning Thursday, March 19 at 10pm ET/PT on Bravo with All Stars LA, featuring the fiercest group of competitors the show has seen with 15 finalists, front runners and fan favorites from seasons past who have allreturned to finish what they started and battle it out for the coveted title.

Universal Studios Hollywood includes a full-day, movie-based theme park and Studio Tour. As a leading global entertainment destination, Universal Studios Hollywood delivers highly themed immersive lands that translate to real-life interpretations of iconic movie and television shows. Attractions include "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™" which features a bustling Hogsmeade village and such critically-acclaimed rides as "Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey" and "Flight of the Hippogriff™", the new mega attraction "Jurassic World-The Ride," and the soon to open all-new ride, "The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!" Other immersive lands include "Despicable Me Minion Mayhem" and "Super Silly Fun Land" as well as "Springfield," hometown of America's favorite TV family, located adjacent to the award-winning "The Simpsons Ride™" and DreamWorks Theatre featuring "Kung Fu Panda Adventure." The world-renowned Studio Tour is Universal Studios Hollywood's signature attraction, inviting guests behind-the-scenes of the world's biggest and busiest movie and television production studio where they can also experience such thrill rides as "Fast & Furious-Supercharged" and "King Kong 360 3D." The adjacent Universal CityWalk entertainment, shopping and dining complex also includes the all-new multi-million dollar, redesigned Universal CityWalk Cinema, featuring deluxe recliner seating in screening room quality theatres, and the "5 Towers" state-of-the-art outdoor concert stage.





