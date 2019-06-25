TONIGHT SHOW Takes The Late Night Ratings Week Of 6/17 In 18-49

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has won the late-night ratings week of June 17-21 in adults 18-49 over "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research. Note that Friday's "Tonight" and "Kimmel" were encores.

"Tonight's" 0.37 rating in adults 18-49 for the week outscored "Kimmel's" 0.35 and "Late Show's" 0.32.

Last week at 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" topped CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in adults 18-49 (with a 0.22 rating vs. a 0.17). Season to date, Meyers also leads both "Late Late Show" and ABC's "Nightline" in "most current" averages in every key ratings category.

In the digital realm, Wednesday's episode, featuring guests Michael Strahan, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella and Sleater-Kinney, was the most-social episode of the week across the late-night competition, amassing 259,000 Total Interactions to top the #2 telecast - the Monday episode of "Colbert" (138,000) -- by more than 100,000 (Source: Nielsen Social SCR, Linear Measure, Late Fringe Daypart, Series Only, 06/17/19-06/23/19).

On Facebook, "Tonight's" two most-viewed new videos of the week featured Madonna: "Madonna Gets Flustered Remembering Jimmy Introducing Her to President Obama" (2.5 million views) and "Neon Dance Battle with Madonna" (1.8 million views). "Tonight" had seven new videos top 1 million views for the week.

Last Thursday's Seth Meyers' Day-Drinking segment with Rihanna has accumulated 4.3 million views on YouTube, MAKING IT "Late Night's" #2 most-viewed video of the year so far.

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of June 17-21. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.37 rating, 3 share *

CBS "Late Show," 0.32/2

ABC "Kimmel," 0.35/3 *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.22/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.22/2

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.17/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.13/2 (R)

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.966 million viewers *

CBS "Late Show," 2.685 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.684 million viewers *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.084 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.112 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.156 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.637 million viewers (R)

* Friday's "Tonight," "Kimmel," "Late Night" and "Late Late Show" were encores, as was Wednesday's "Late Night."

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.50 rating, 4 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.51/4

ABC "Kimmel," 0.39/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.25/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.30/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.23/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.18/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.405 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.727 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 2.028 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.272 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.431 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.338 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.723 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF JUNE 17-21

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.19

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.16 (R)

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.37

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.29

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.660 million viewers

TB S, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.368 million viewers (R)





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.742 million viewersAdult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.590 million viewers