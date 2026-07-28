TNT, TBS & truTV to Present August Programming Highlights
Programming details for the networks were distributed via a press release from Discovery PR.
By: Joshua Wright
A fantastical new season of THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER premieres on TNT, new laugh-out-loud episodes of IMPRACTICAL JOKERS air on TBS, and Jumanji: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE and Jurassic World Dominion make their TBS debut, alongside movie marathons and more this month.
Saturday, August 1
- Dinner and a Movie on TBS
- The Equalizer 2 – 8PM
- The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Catch-Up Marathon on TNT – 6-10AM
- The Fight on TNT – 8PM
Sunday, August 2
- The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Catch-Up Marathon on TNT – 6-10AM
- The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2 Premiere on TNT – 9PM
- When THE LIBRARIANS are sent to an international boarding school to investigate an outbreak of inexplicable rage, they encounter a mysterious man claiming to be the legendary wizard Merlin (Dominic Monaghan). Together, the group must overcome their own anger and uncover the source of the magic before time runs out.
- Monster Movie Marathon on TNT
- Kong: Skull Island – 11AM
- Meg 2: The Trench – 1:30PM
- Jurassic World – 3:45PM
- Jurassic World Dominion – 6PM
- Friendship Week for National Friendship Day on TBS
- Friends Joey and Chandler Curation - 9:30AM-5PM
- The Big Bang Theory Friendship Curation - 5–11PM
- National Friendship Day IMPRACTICAL JOKERS Marathon on truTV – 12-6PM
Monday, August 3
- The Librarians: The Next Chapter on TNT – 9PM
- A freed Genie (Jeremy Swift) is granting wishes across Belgrade, leaving chaos in his wake. THE LIBRARIANS must return the Genie to his bottle before his magic spirals out of control… a task that proves difficult when Vikram makes a hasty wish, magically tethering himself to Jacob Stone (Christian Kane).
Tuesday, August 4
- Dunkman World Championship on TNT – 8PM
- MLB on TBS
- Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs – 8PM
Wednesday, August 5
- AEW: Dynamite on TBS – 8PM
Thursday, August 6
- Impractical Jokers on TBS – 10PM
- The Jokers make mischief by wildly overreacting when a new focus group friend suffers a very minor injustice, then try to impress someone using the cringiest pick-up lines possible. Later, tonight's loser comes face-to-face with his real childhood celebrity crush in a mortifying blast from his past.
- Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes on TBS – 11PM
Friday, August 7
- Friday Night Vibes on TBS
- Jumanji: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE – 8PM
- Nolan Batman Trilogy on TNT
- Batman Begins – 3PM
- The Dark Knight – 5:45PM
- The Dark Knight Rises – 9PM
Saturday, August 8
- Nolan Batman Trilogy on TBS
- Batman Begins – 2PM
- The Dark Knight – 4:45PM
- The Dark Knight Rises (Dinner and a Movie) - 8PM
- AEW: Collision on TNT – 8PM