TNT, TBS & truTV to Present August Programming Highlights

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A fantastical new season of THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER premieres on TNT, new laugh-out-loud episodes of IMPRACTICAL JOKERS air on TBS, and Jumanji: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE and Jurassic World Dominion make their TBS debut, alongside movie marathons and more this month.

Saturday, August 1

Dinner and a Movie on TBS

The Equalizer 2 – 8PM

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Catch-Up Marathon on TNT – 6-10AM

The Fight on TNT – 8PM

Sunday, August 2

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Catch-Up Marathon on TNT – 6-10AM

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2 Premiere on TNT – 9PM

When THE LIBRARIANS are sent to an international boarding school to investigate an outbreak of inexplicable rage, they encounter a mysterious man claiming to be the legendary wizard Merlin (Dominic Monaghan). Together, the group must overcome their own anger and uncover the source of the magic before time runs out.

Monster Movie Marathon on TNT

Kong: Skull Island – 11AM

Meg 2: The Trench – 1:30PM

Jurassic World – 3:45PM

Jurassic World Dominion – 6PM

Friendship Week for National Friendship Day on TBS

Friends Joey and Chandler Curation - 9:30AM-5PM

The Big Bang Theory Friendship Curation - 5–11PM

National Friendship Day IMPRACTICAL JOKERS Marathon on truTV – 12-6PM

Monday, August 3

The Librarians: The Next Chapter on TNT – 9PM

A freed Genie (Jeremy Swift) is granting wishes across Belgrade, leaving chaos in his wake. THE LIBRARIANS must return the Genie to his bottle before his magic spirals out of control… a task that proves difficult when Vikram makes a hasty wish, magically tethering himself to Jacob Stone (Christian Kane).

Tuesday, August 4

Dunkman World Championship on TNT – 8PM

MLB on TBS

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs – 8PM

Wednesday, August 5

AEW: Dynamite on TBS – 8PM

Thursday, August 6

Impractical Jokers on TBS – 10PM

The Jokers make mischief by wildly overreacting when a new focus group friend suffers a very minor injustice, then try to impress someone using the cringiest pick-up lines possible. Later, tonight's loser comes face-to-face with his real childhood celebrity crush in a mortifying blast from his past.

Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes on TBS – 11PM

Friday, August 7

Friday Night Vibes on TBS

Jumanji: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE – 8PM

Nolan Batman Trilogy on TNT

Batman Begins – 3PM

The Dark Knight – 5:45PM

The Dark Knight Rises – 9PM

Saturday, August 8

Nolan Batman Trilogy on TBS

Batman Begins – 2PM

The Dark Knight – 4:45PM

The Dark Knight Rises (Dinner and a Movie) - 8PM

AEW: Collision on TNT – 8PM

Sunday, August 9

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