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TNT, TBS & truTV to Present August Programming Highlights

Programming details for the networks were distributed via a press release from Discovery PR.

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A fantastical new season of THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER premieres on TNT, new laugh-out-loud episodes of IMPRACTICAL JOKERS air on TBS, and Jumanji: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE and Jurassic World Dominion make their TBS debut, alongside movie marathons and more this month.

Saturday, August 1

  • Dinner and a Movie on TBS
  • The Equalizer 2 – 8PM
  • The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Catch-Up Marathon on TNT – 6-10AM
  • The Fight on TNT – 8PM

Sunday, August 2

  • The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 1 Catch-Up Marathon on TNT – 6-10AM
  • The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2 Premiere on TNT – 9PM
  • When THE LIBRARIANS are sent to an international boarding school to investigate an outbreak of inexplicable rage, they encounter a mysterious man claiming to be the legendary wizard Merlin (Dominic Monaghan). Together, the group must overcome their own anger and uncover the source of the magic before time runs out.
  • Monster Movie Marathon on TNT
  • Kong: Skull Island – 11AM
  • Meg 2: The Trench – 1:30PM
  • Jurassic World – 3:45PM
  • Jurassic World Dominion – 6PM
  • Friendship Week for National Friendship Day on TBS
  • Friends Joey and Chandler Curation - 9:30AM-5PM
  • The Big Bang Theory Friendship Curation - 5–11PM
  • National Friendship Day IMPRACTICAL JOKERS Marathon on truTV – 12-6PM

Monday, August 3

  • The Librarians: The Next Chapter on TNT – 9PM
  • A freed Genie (Jeremy Swift) is granting wishes across Belgrade, leaving chaos in his wake. THE LIBRARIANS must return the Genie to his bottle before his magic spirals out of control… a task that proves difficult when Vikram makes a hasty wish, magically tethering himself to Jacob Stone (Christian Kane).

Tuesday, August 4

  • Dunkman World Championship on TNT – 8PM
  • MLB on TBS
  • Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs – 8PM

Wednesday, August 5

  • AEW: Dynamite on TBS – 8PM

Thursday, August 6

  • Impractical Jokers on TBS – 10PM
  • The Jokers make mischief by wildly overreacting when a new focus group friend suffers a very minor injustice, then try to impress someone using the cringiest pick-up lines possible. Later, tonight's loser comes face-to-face with his real childhood celebrity crush in a mortifying blast from his past.
  • Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes on TBS – 11PM

Friday, August 7

  • Friday Night Vibes on TBS
  • Jumanji: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE – 8PM
  • Nolan Batman Trilogy on TNT
  • Batman Begins – 3PM
  • The Dark Knight – 5:45PM
  • The Dark Knight Rises – 9PM

Saturday, August 8

  • Nolan Batman Trilogy on TBS
  • Batman Begins – 2PM
  • The Dark Knight – 4:45PM
  • The Dark Knight Rises (Dinner and a Movie) - 8PM
  • AEW: Collision on TNT – 8PM

Sunday, August 9

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