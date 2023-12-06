TLC to Premiere New LOVE & TRANSLATION Series in January

In TLC’s brand-new relationship series, LOVE & TRANSLATION, three American bachelors travel to paradise where they will be joined by twelve women from nine different countries, who don’t speak any English.

Without a shared language or the use of a translator, this series explores how singles LOOKING FOR love come together in the attempt to find a connection. In spending time together and focusing on getting to know one another, LOVE & TRANSLATION will showcase raw, genuine moments in a unique dating environment.

LOVE & TRANSLATION premieres Sunday, January 21st at 10pm ET/PT on TLC.

“As a leader in love and relationship series, we wanted to break outside the mold of our day to day and experiment in a new type of setting,” said Howard Lee, President of Discovery Networks & TLC. “LOVE & TRANSLATION will bring that rollercoaster of emotions our audience loves when genuine connections in unconventional relationships spark.”

With challenges that include utilizing the five senses such as uninterrupted eye gazing and pheromone attraction tests, as well as adrenaline-pumping group date activities, these singles will try to learn about each other without the gift of language. And if the singles aren’t feeling that loving feeling with anyone, they can pack up their bags and look for love elsewhere. LOVE & TRANSLATION aims to find out what it takes to make a LOVE CONNECTION when language is too foreign. Below are the singles who will be taking part in the new series:

The three American singles are:

· Kahlil, 24 from Texas

· Tripp, 30 from California

· Dylan, 21 from Florida

The 12 international singles are:

· Jhenyfer, 24 from Brazil

· Tulay, 25 from Germany

· Sara, 20 from Italy

· Imane, 21 from Morocco

· Airi, 20 from Japan

· Leidi, 28 from Colombia

· Yam, 29 from Mexico

· Gisele, 29 from Brazil

· Joceline, 28 from France

· Assia, 21 from France

· Jin, 32 from South Korea

· Jhuliana, 23 from Bolivia

LOVE & TRANSLATION is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction, for TLC.

