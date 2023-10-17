TITANIC Debuts On 4K Ultra HD In December With Limited-Edition Collector's Box Set

Revisit James Cameron’s epic masterpiece TITANIC when it arrives for the first time ever remastered on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc™ December 5, 2023 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

The beloved, worldwide phenomenon won 11 Academy Awards®*, including Best Picture, and continues to attract new fans 25 years after it was originally released. Now, viewers can experience all of the drama and spectacle in stunning 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision® and a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack** for the finest visual and audio presentation at home.

TITANIC will be available nationwide in a two-disc set that includes the film on 4K Ultra HD, plus a Blu-ray Disc™ boasting more than five hours of new and legacy bonus content, including new interviews with James Cameron, star Kate Winslet, and producer Jon Landau. The set also includes access to a Digital Ultra HD copy of the film.

TITANIC will also debut in a Limited-Edition Collector’s Boxed Set that’s a must-have for fans and perfect for gift giving. This spectacular set includes all of the above along with the following exclusive collectibles in an elegant slipcase:

A hardcover coffee table book detailing the making of the film’s most iconic scenes

A detailed schematic inspired by the actual ship blueprint, highlighting locations of key scenes

Movie prop reproductions of a boarding pass, launch viewing ticket, ship menus, and notes from Jack to Rose and Rose to Cal

Sheet music for the multi-award-winning hit “My Heart Will Go On”

Bonus content included in both the national and limited-edition releases is detailed below:

Blu-ray™ Bonus Disc

· TITANIC: Stories From the Heart—NEW!

Director James Cameron, producer Jon Landau, and star Kate Winslet share memories and favorite moments and recount the challenges of making the greatest love story in cinema history. Go back in time with film clips, photos and behind-the-scenes moments.

· TITANIC: 25 Years Later with James Cameron

James Cameron explores the enduring myths and mysteries of the shipwreck, and mounts tests to see whether Jack could have fit on that raft and survived.

· Behind-the Scenes presentation hosted by Jon Landau—NEW!

Jon Landau introduces a series of behind-the-scenes segments showcasing the making of TITANIC.

· Trailer Presentation hosted by Jon Landau—NEW!

Jon Landau shares an inside glimpse into the marketing of TITANIC with a story of how a 4-minute trailer overseen by the filmmakers was delivered to theatres, instead of the original "action" trailer.

· Fan Poster Art—NEW!

· Reflections on TITANIC (4 parts)

· Deleted Scenes with optional commentary by James Cameron

· Additional Behind-the-Scenes

· Deep-Dive Presentation narrated by James Cameron

· $200,000,001: A Ship’s Odyssey (The TITANIC Crew Video)

· Videomatics

· Visual Effects

· Music Video “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion

· Still Galleries

4K Ultra HD Disc

Director Commentary by James Cameron

Cast and Crew Commentary

Historical Commentary by Don Lynch and Ken Marschall

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet light up the screen in the timeless and unforgettable story of star-crossed lovers set against the backdrop of the legendary and ill-fated maiden voyage of the “unsinkable” TITANIC. The film became the first movie to earn over $1 billion and to date it has generated more than $2.2 billion at the global box office.

TITANIC is rated PG-13 for disaster related peril and violence, nudity, sensuality and brief language.