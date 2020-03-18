TIME ZONE INN On DVD/Digital On 4/14

A unique B&B gets couples ready for long distance relationships in TIME ZONE INN, a high-concept romantic drama arriving on DVD/Digital on 4/14

Aside from DVD/Digital, the Award-Winning feature film debut from Italian filmmaker Andre Di Orio will also be available via streaming platform IndiePix Unlimited on Amazon Channels

As they're considered decamping to different European cities, Mina (Lucrezia Guidone) and Enzo (Marco Cassini) book rooms at an experimental B&B where each room represents a different city and time zone. A preparatory course for long distance relationships, couples who visit are asked to adhere to its strict rules: no entering your partner's room, no cell phones, and no contact with your significant other -- except for two hours a day in the common room. Unfortunately, Mina and Enzo aren't on the same page about what they hope to learn from the TIME ZONE INN in this highly-original romantic drama, the feature film debut from director Andrea Di Iorio.

Mina may go to Paris for work, and Enzo to London -- similar time zones, different breakfasts -- but quickly, their stays diverge. While Mina seems delighted by her "bells of Notre Dame" WAKE UP CALL and her breakfast of croissants and café au lait, Enzo, not so much, with his experience that includes Big Ben and Bangers and Mash. And, by day one, they're breaking the rules and having dinner with another couple, Marco and Catia, who've chosen to live in Beijing and Berlin. Soon, however, another test arrives with the appearance of the proprietor's niece, Gaia, which dismantles all sense of reality and changes everyone's outlook -- and not necessarily for the better. Will love be able to outlast a weekend at THE TIME ZONE INN?

Following its World Premiere at the seventh edition of the New York City Independent Film Festival, the TIME ZONE INN captured accolades and awards at film festivals the world over, including Best Actress Awards for Lucrezia Guidone at the Fano Film Festival and Melbourne Indie Film Festival, where it also received nominations for Best Leading Actor (Marco Cassini) and Best Screenplay. The film also captured the People's Jury Award at Rome's Ad Arte Festival.

PROGRAM INFORMATION

Type: DVD/Digital (Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google)

Running Time: 75 minutes

Genre: Drama

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Audio: Stereo





