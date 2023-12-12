TIME BOMB Y2K Documentary to Debut on HBO This Month

The documentary debuts SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 2 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters
Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93 Photo 4 Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Actress Frances Sternhagen Dies at 93

TIME BOMB Y2K Documentary to Debut on HBO This Month

The HBO Original documentary TIME BOMB Y2K, directed by Brian Becker and Marley McDonald, and executive produced by award-winning filmmaker Penny Lane (HBO's “Listening to Kenny G”), debuts SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

As the clock counts down to the dawn of the 21st century, the world faces the largest potential technological disaster to ever threaten humanity. The problem is comically simple yet incredibly complex – a bug that could cause computers to misinterpret the year 2000 as 1900, sowing chaos throughout the world as electronic systems failed.

Crafted entirely through archival footage, TIME BOMB Y2K is a prescient and often humorous tale about the power and vulnerabilities of technology. By re-appraising both the cooperative efforts and mass hysteria surrounding this millennial milestone, TIME BOMB Y2K explores how modern life has been dramatically transformed by the digital revolution.

Through access to rare archival material, including home video and never-before-seen outtakes, the film features first-hand accounts from computer experts, survivalists, scholars, militia groups, conservative Christians, and pop icons grappling with a world that could descend into chaos.

Having lauded the transformative power of computers and the internet, President Clinton invests billions of dollars and appoints a “Y2K Czar” in 1998 to tackle the problem. Yet, despite the government's best efforts, hysteria still leads thousands to buy guns, stock up on supplies, cancel travel plans, and even move off the grid entirely. The looming DEADLINE prompts a deep evaluation of our relationship to computer technologies.

With Y2K now in the rearview mirror and with new technological threats emerging daily, TIME BOMB Y2K raises concerns about the digital infrastructure we've created and takes a prophetic and comical look at our dependence on complex systems vulnerable to future glitches. Y2K forced us to consider what would happen if computers worldwide suddenly stopped working. Even worse, what if this failure led to nuclear catastrophe? Against this backdrop, the world rose to the challenge and exhibited unprecedented cooperation to ultimately avert disaster.

Taking aesthetic inspiration from the techno-thrillers and disaster movies of the 1990s and including a propulsive electronic music score by Nathan Micay and stylized graphics by Grin Machine, the film plays as an immersive time capsule of the period. Entirely composed of archival material, the film features “the Millennium Bug Man,” Peter de Jager; the “Y2K Czar,” John Koskinen; early tech giants Jeff Bezos, Steve Jobs, and Bill Gates; computer programmers; pop culture icons such as Busta Rhymes and Matt Damon; plus survivalists televangelists, militia leaders, and Christian extremists.

The documentary comes from HBO Documentary Films, in association with Spinning Nancy, presents TIME BOMB Y2K. Directed by Brian Becker, Marley McDonald; produced by Brian Becker; executive produced by Penny Lane, Gabriel Sedgwick. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Tina Nguyen.

Watch the new trailer here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
CHOIR Docuseries Coming to Disney+ in January Photo
CHOIR Docuseries Coming to Disney+ in January

Following their 2019 appearance on America’s Got Talent, it’s a pivotal time for the choir and its director, Anthony White, as he’s faced with the combined challenges of replacing several key members, keeping the choir relevant in Detroit, and finding the next big opportunity that will put them back in the national spotlight.

2
LOVE IS BLIND Returns to Netflix in February Photo
LOVE IS BLIND Returns to Netflix in February

Netflix has renewed the hit unscripted dating series Love Is Blind for a sixth and seventh season. Fans won’t have to wait long as a new group of Charlotte, North Carolina singles embark on their journey of romance and self-discovery in season six coming.

3
Video: Peacock Shares DR. DEATH: CUTTHROAT CONMAN Documentary Trailer Photo
Video: Peacock Shares DR. DEATH: CUTTHROAT CONMAN Documentary Trailer

Dr. Death: Cutthroat Conman reveals the rise and fall of Paolo Macchiarini, the superstar celebrity surgeon who ascended to global fame after performing the world’s first synthetic organ transplant, only to be exposed as an international conman whose web of lies extends decades, ensnared many including those in his personal life. Watch the video!

4
Photo: See Ariana DeBose, Dua Lipa & More in New ARGYLLE Poster Photo
Photo: See Ariana DeBose, Dua Lipa & More in New ARGYLLE Poster

The top-flight ensemble cast features Henry Cavill (The Witcher), John Cena (Fast X), Oscar® winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Grammy winning pop superstar Dua Lipa (Barbie), Emmy winner and Oscar® nominee Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Emmy winner and comedy icon Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), and more. Check out the photo of the poster!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
APPROPRIATE
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
ALADDIN