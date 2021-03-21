TIGER KING Anniversary to Be Celebrated With a TikTok Musical

Netflix has REVEALED that it will present a TikTok musical celebrating one year since the series Tiger KING premiered on the platform.

"Tiger Queens: The Tiger KING Musical LIVE on TikTok," will star RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE alums Kim Chi as Carole Baskin, Heidi N Closet as "The Tiger," and Willam as Joe Exotic.

No further details have been announced about the production, but check out the tweet below!

And to celebrate Tiger King's one year anniversary, we're hosting Tiger Queens: The Tiger KING Musical LIVE on TikTok next week!! pic.twitter.com/6cSt5VDans - Netflix (@netflix) March 20, 2021

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is a 2020 American true crime documentary streaming television miniseries about the life of zookeeper and convicted felon Joe Exotic, released on Netflix on March 20, 2020.

The series focuses on the small but deeply interconnected society of big cat conservationists such as Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue, and collectors such as Exotic, whom Baskin accuses of abusing and exploiting WILD animals.