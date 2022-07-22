TIFF to Premiere Steven Spielberg's THE FABLEMANS

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The film will premiere at the 47th edition of TIFF.

Jul. 22, 2022  
TIFF is excited and honoured to announce that Steven Spielberg's first ever appearance at the Festival will take place this September with the World Premiere of his new film, The Fabelmans, at the 47th edition of TIFF.

A deeply personal portrait of 20th Century American childhood, The Fabelmans is a coming-of-age story about a young man's discovery of a shattering family secret and an exploration of the power of movies to help us see the truth about each other and ourselves.

The film's ensemble cast includes four-time Academy Award® nominee Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea, My Week with Marilyn); Paul Dano (The Batman, There Will Be Blood); Seth Rogen (Steve Jobs, An American Pickle); Gabriel LaBelle (The Predator, American Gigolo series); Oscar® nominee Jeannie Berlin (The Heartbreak Kid, Inherent Vice); Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, 13 Hours); Robin Bartlett (Moonstruck, Lean on Me); Keeley Karsten (Hunters, Evil Lives Here) and Academy Award® nominee Judd Hirsch (Uncut Gems, Ordinary People).

Inspired by Spielberg's own childhood, The Fabelmans is written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner (Angels in America, Caroline, or Change), who has earned Oscar nominations for his screenplays for Spielberg's Lincoln and Munich. The film is produced by three-time Oscar® nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger (West Side Story, The Post), Spielberg and Kushner.

