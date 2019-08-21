THERE SHE GOES Moves to BBC Two for Second Season

The critically acclaimed comedy-drama There She Goes will return as series two moves over to BBC Two.

Based on the real life experiences of writer Shaun Pye, whose daughter was born with an extremely rare and, to date, undiagnosed chromosomal disorder, There She Goes follows the day to day life of a severely learning disabled girl Rosie (Miley Locke), her dad Simon (David Tennant), mum Emily (Jessica Hynes) and brother Ben (Edan Hayhurst). Jessica Hynes recently won a Bafta for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for her role in the show.

Series one which debuted on BBC Four last year chronicled the dual timeline of Rosie as a newborn and age nine. The new series will be set around 18 months on and will focus on Rosie at the ages of three and 11.

Shane Allen, Controller Comedy Commissioning, says "Series one pushed at the boundaries of what television comedy can explore and achieve. Its unsentimental approach was shot through with love and humour to create something very unique and poignant. We experienced a tidal wave reaction of people who were moved and won over by it; the themes and stories of series two are richer still."

Clelia Mountford, Co-Founder, Merman, says: "We're so excited at Merman to be able to continue on Rosie's journey alongside the Pye family and to tell even more of their amazing story. The nation fell in love with Rosie as much as we did, and we couldn't be happier to be a part of that."

Shaun Pye, writer and creator, says: "The massively positive response to the first series from parents and siblings of children similar to Rosie showed us that while our daughter is one in a trillion, we're part of something much bigger. Sarah and I feel very proud to be able to tell more of our daughter's story... or to put it more accurately, write down all the loveable, infuriating, beautiful, crazy stuff she does."

The 5x30' series was commissioned by Shane Allen, Controller Comedy Commissioning and Patrick Holland, Controller, BBC Two. Written and created by Shaun Pye, There She Goes is a Merman production. The Executive Producers for Merman are Clelia Mountford and Sharon Horgan. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Alex Moody. It will be co-produced and distributed internationally by BritBox.

The transmission date for There She Goes will be announced in due course.

