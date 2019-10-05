THE WALKING DEAD is Confirmed For Season 11

According to Coming Soon, the 11th season of THE WALKING DEAD has officially been confirmed. Showrunner Angela Kang announced that it is expected to arrive in Fall 2020.

It was also confirmed that Lauren Cohan will return as Maggie in a series regular role, after previously departing the series.

The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Cailey Fleming, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Avi Nash, Nadia Hilker, Lauren Ridloff, Angel Theory, Dan Fogler, Samantha Morton, and Ryan Hurst.

Thora Birch and Kevin Carroll have joined the cast for Season 10.

Season 10 of THE WALKING DEAD premieres tomorrow, Sunday, October 6, on AMC.

Read more on Coming Soon.





