THE TOURIST to Stream on Netflix

Netflix announced that the first and second seasons of The Tourist will be available in February. The series stars Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald and was created and written by Harry and Jack Williams. The show features Shalom Brune-Franklin and Greg Larsen as co-stars alongside Dornan and Macdonald.

Season 1 will be available on February 1, 2024. New episodes from season 2 will be available on February 29, 2024. The Netflix premiere is the first time season 2 will be available in the US.

Season one follows a man (Jamie Dornan) who wakes up in the Australian outback with no memory, he must use a few clues to discover his identity before his past catches up with him.

Season two sees Elliot (Jamie Dornan) and Helen (Danielle Macdonald) travel to Ireland to find answers about Elliot's identity, but instead, they are forced to face the dangerous consequences of his past actions.

Season 1 Harry and Jack Williams, Christopher Aird for Two Brothers, Tommy Bulfin for BBC and Chris Sweeney. Season 2 Harry and Jack Williams, Sarah Hammond, Daniel Walker for Two Brothers, Nawfal Faizullah for the BBC, and Jamie Dornan.

Season 1 Two Brothers Pictures (an All3Media company) production for the BBC, in association with Highview Productions, All3Media International, the South Australian Film Corporation, HBO Max, Stan and ZDF.

Season 2 Two Brothers Pictures (an All3Media company) production for the BBC, in association with Stan, ZDF, and All3Media International.