THE TOURIST to Stream on Netflix

Season 1 will be available on February 1, 2024. New episodes from season 2 will be available on February 29, 2024.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 2 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10 Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10

THE TOURIST to Stream on Netflix

Netflix announced that the first and second seasons of The Tourist will be available in February. The series stars Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald and was created and written by Harry and Jack Williams. The show features Shalom Brune-Franklin and Greg Larsen as co-stars alongside Dornan and Macdonald.

Season 1 will be available on February 1, 2024. New episodes from season 2 will be available on February 29, 2024. The Netflix premiere is the first time season 2 will be available in the US. 

Season one follows a man (Jamie Dornan) who wakes up in the Australian outback with no memory, he must use a few clues to discover his identity before his past catches up with him. 

Season two sees Elliot (Jamie Dornan) and Helen (Danielle Macdonald) travel to Ireland to find answers about Elliot's identity, but instead, they are forced to face the dangerous consequences of his past actions.

Season 1 Harry and Jack Williams, Christopher Aird for Two Brothers, Tommy Bulfin for BBC and Chris Sweeney. Season 2 Harry and Jack Williams, Sarah Hammond, Daniel Walker for Two Brothers, Nawfal Faizullah for the BBC, and Jamie Dornan.

Season 1 Two Brothers Pictures (an All3Media company) production for the BBC, in association with Highview Productions, All3Media International, the South Australian Film Corporation, HBO Max, Stan and ZDF.

Season 2 Two Brothers Pictures (an All3Media company) production for the BBC, in association with Stan, ZDF, and All3Media International.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Kelsea Ballerini, Isaac Mizrahi & More Join RUPAULS DRAG RACE Season 16 Photo
Kelsea Ballerini, Isaac Mizrahi & More Join RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16

This season’s guest judges also include Charlize Theron, Becky G, Adam Shankman, Icona Pop (Caroline Hjelt + Aino Jawo), Isaac Mizrahi, Jamal Sims, Joel Kim Booster, Kaia Gerber, Kelsea Ballerini, Kyra Sedgwick, Law Roach, Mayan Lopez, Ronan Farrow, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Watch the video trailer for the new season now!

2
Video: Watch Ryan Reynolds & John Krasinski in the IF Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Ryan Reynolds & John Krasinski in the IF Trailer

IF stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child’s imagination. Watch the new video teaser trailer now!

3
Photos: See Glenn Close in Apples THE NEW LOOK Photo
Photos: See Glenn Close in Apple's THE NEW LOOK

Apple TV+ has unveiled that three-time Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Glenn Close will play Carmel Snow, the legendary editor-in-chief of the iconic fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar, in its historical drama series “The New Look,” from Todd A. Kessler, and shared a first-look at the character. Check out the photos!

4
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets December 15 Episode Lineup Photo
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets December 15 Episode Lineup

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
THE LION KING
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
HARMONY