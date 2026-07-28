THE TONIGHT SHOW to Debut Microdrama WHO BILLIONAIRE? ME BILLIONAIRE.

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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon has launched its first microdrama series, WHO BILLIONAIRE? ME BILLIONAIRE., releasing the opening two episodes during a recent broadcast before making them available across the show's social platforms and on Peacock. Producers describe the vertical comedy as the first microdrama series to premiere from a late-night television franchise. Written by Tonight Show head writer A.D. Miles, the series follows a group of billionaires whose engagement party is disrupted by a mysterious stranger who turns out to be secretly the richest man in the room, having spent weeks plotting revenge against one of them for an earlier act of cruelty.

CAST

Jimmy Fallon as Chaiston, an entitled billionaire and reluctant fiancé.

John Stamos as Doug, a mysterious outsider harboring a long-simmering vendetta.

Kasey Esser, one of microdrama's most recognizable performers, as Brax, Chaiston's best friend.

Rose Kelso, 'Tonight Show' writer and performer, as Kinsleigh, Chaiston's fiancée.

Delaney Rowe, TIME100 creator and digital comedian, as Prestina, Kinsleigh's best friend.

WATCH

Episodes 1 and 2 are available now.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

'The Tonight Show' is the longest-running talk show on television and the #1 late-night program on digital. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

The series stars Jimmy Fallon as Chaiston, John Stamos as Doug, Kasey Esser as Brax, Rose Kelso as Kinsleigh and Delaney Rowe as Prestina. Additional episodes are set to air on THE TONIGHT SHOW, with installments also being distributed across the program's social media channels and on Peacock.



Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

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