THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to Welcome Tom Holland, Colman Domingo & More

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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON has released its guest listings covering a run of upcoming episodes, with scheduled appearances from KEKE PALMER, JACOB BATALON, SADIE SINK, FABIEN FRANKEL, ZOE SALDAÑA, DREW STARKEY, TOM HOLLAND, MARY STEENBURGEN, CALLUM TURNER, CHANCE THE RAPPER, SUNNY SANDLER, COLMAN DOMINGO and MONICA BARBARO. Musical guests set to perform include SHABOOZEY, FEID, SIENNA SPIRO and CHANCE THE RAPPER, with comedians LADY MISS JACQUELINE and ZARNA GARG also slated to appear across the episodes.

Listings: July 28 - August 4

Tuesday, July 28: Guests include Keke Palmer, Jacob Batalon and comedian Lady Miss Jacqueline. Show #2321

Wednesday, July 29: Guests include Sadie Sink, Fabien Frankel and musical guest Shaboozey. Show #2322

Thursday, July 30: Guests include Zoe Saldaña, Drew Starkey and musical guest Feid. Show #2323

**Friday, July 31: Guests include Tom Holland, Mary Steenburgen and musical guest Sienna Spiro. (OAD 7/13/26)

**Monday, August 3: Guests include Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler and musical guest Chance the Rapper. Show #2324

**Tuesday, August 4: Guests include Colman Domingo, Monica Barbaro and comedian Zarna Garg. Show #2325

**denotes changes or additions

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON airs weeknights on NBC and streams on Peacock, with the network noting that some listed episodes reflect changes or additions to the previously announced schedule.

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