THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to Welcome Tom Holland, Colman Domingo
Sadie Sink, Zoe Saldaña, Elliot Page and Bobby Flay are among the scheduled guests for the upcoming week.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon has released its guest listings for a run of upcoming episodes on NBC, with scheduled appearances from Sadie Sink, Fabien Frankel, Zoe Saldaña, Drew Starkey, Tom Holland, Mary Steenburgen, Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler, Colman Domingo, Monica Barbaro, Elliot Page and Bobby Flay. Musical guests set to perform include SHABOOZEY, FEID, Sienna Spiro, Chance the Rapper and THE RED CLAY STRAYS, with comedian Zarna Garg also slated to appear across the episodes.
Listings: July 29 - August 5
Wednesday, July 29: Guests include Sadie Sink, Fabien Frankel and musical guest Shaboozey. Show #2322
Thursday, July 30: Guests include Zoe Saldaña, Drew Starkey and musical guest Feid. Show #2323
Friday, July 31: Guests include Tom Holland, Mary Steenburgen and musical guest Sienna Spiro. (OAD 7/13/26)
Monday, August 3: Guests include Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler and musical guest Chance the Rapper. Show #2324
Tuesday, August 4: Guests include Colman Domingo, Monica Barbaro and comedian Zarna Garg. Show #2325
Wednesday, August 5: Guests include Elliot Page, Bobby Flay and musical guest The Red Clay Strays. Show #2326
**denotes changes or additions
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon continues to air on NBC with a rotating lineup of actors, musicians and comedians appearing across the week's episodes. Additional recent guest listings for the program have also been reported.