THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to Welcome Tom Holland, Colman Domingo

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon has released its guest listings for a run of upcoming episodes on NBC, with scheduled appearances from Sadie Sink, Fabien Frankel, Zoe Saldaña, Drew Starkey, Tom Holland, Mary Steenburgen, Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler, Colman Domingo, Monica Barbaro, Elliot Page and Bobby Flay. Musical guests set to perform include SHABOOZEY, FEID, Sienna Spiro, Chance the Rapper and THE RED CLAY STRAYS, with comedian Zarna Garg also slated to appear across the episodes.

Listings: July 29 - August 5

Wednesday, July 29: Guests include Sadie Sink, Fabien Frankel and musical guest Shaboozey. Show #2322

Thursday, July 30: Guests include Zoe Saldaña, Drew Starkey and musical guest Feid. Show #2323

Friday, July 31: Guests include Tom Holland, Mary Steenburgen and musical guest Sienna Spiro. (OAD 7/13/26)

Monday, August 3: Guests include Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler and musical guest Chance the Rapper. Show #2324

Tuesday, August 4: Guests include Colman Domingo, Monica Barbaro and comedian Zarna Garg. Show #2325

Wednesday, August 5: Guests include Elliot Page, Bobby Flay and musical guest The Red Clay Strays. Show #2326

**denotes changes or additions

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon continues to air on NBC with a rotating lineup of actors, musicians and comedians appearing across the week's episodes. Additional recent guest listings for the program have also been reported.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...