THE TONIGHT SHOW: Keke Palmer, John Stamos Appear as Guests
Palmer discussed her rapport with Hot Ones host Sean Evans while Stamos recalled a General Hospital set story.
Keke Palmer and John Stamos appeared as guests on the Tuesday, July 28 episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, taped before a live studio audience at Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center. Palmer also took the stage in character as the comedian LADY MISS JACQUELINE, delivering a stand-up set touching on Taylor Swift's wedding and modern life.
Select clips from the 2,321st episode of NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' are below.
MONOLOGUE
Tuesday's monologue covered Trump taking a jab at RFK Jr., and JD Vance losing weight and gaining Trump's support for the 2028 election.
NEW MICRODRAMA SERIES: 'WHO BILLIONAIRE? ME BILLIONAIRE.'
Episode 3
Episode 4
KEKE PALMER
Keke Palmer weighed in on her chemistry with Hot Ones host Sean Evans.
Reverse It Challenge with Keke Palmer.
JOHN STAMOS
John Stamos recalled accidentally yelling at Elizabeth Taylor on the GENERAL HOSPITAL set.
LADY MISS JACQUELINE (KEKE PALMER)
Performs stand-up: Taylor Swift's wedding, living through the modern ages.
Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
'The Tonight Show' is the longest-running talk show on television and the #1 late-night program on digital.
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON airs Mondays through Fridays at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.
Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC