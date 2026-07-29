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THE TONIGHT SHOW: Keke Palmer, John Stamos Appear as Guests

Palmer discussed her rapport with Hot Ones host Sean Evans while Stamos recalled a General Hospital set story.

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THE TONIGHT SHOW: Keke Palmer, John Stamos Appear as Guests

Keke Palmer and John Stamos appeared as guests on the Tuesday, July 28 episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, taped before a live studio audience at Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center. Palmer also took the stage in character as the comedian LADY MISS JACQUELINE, delivering a stand-up set touching on Taylor Swift's wedding and modern life.

Select clips from the 2,321st episode of NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' are below.

MONOLOGUE

Tuesday's monologue covered Trump taking a jab at RFK Jr., and JD Vance losing weight and gaining Trump's support for the 2028 election.

NEW MICRODRAMA SERIES: 'WHO BILLIONAIRE? ME BILLIONAIRE.'

Episode 3

Episode 4

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2321 -- Pictured: (l-r) Delaney Rowe, Kasey Esser, John Stamos, host Jimmy Fallon, and Rose Kelso during Tonight Show Verticals: “Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire.” Part 3 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

KEKE PALMER

Keke Palmer weighed in on her chemistry with Hot Ones host Sean Evans.

Reverse It Challenge with Keke Palmer.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2321— Pictured: (l-r) Comedian & actress Keke Palmer and host Jimmy Fallon during “Reverse It” on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

JOHN STAMOS

John Stamos recalled accidentally yelling at Elizabeth Taylor on the GENERAL HOSPITAL set.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2321— Pictured: (l-r) Actor John Stamos during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

LADY MISS JACQUELINE (KEKE PALMER)

Performs stand-up: Taylor Swift's wedding, living through the modern ages.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2321— Pictured: Comedian Lady Miss Jacqueline performs on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

'The Tonight Show' is the longest-running talk show on television and the #1 late-night program on digital.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON airs Mondays through Fridays at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.


Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
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