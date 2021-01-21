THE TEN COMMANDMENTS Debuts on 4K Ultra HD March 30th

Renowned director Cecil B. DeMille's 1956 epic THE TEN COMMANDMENTS arrives in spectacular 4K Ultra HD for the first time on March 30, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Bringing to life the inspiring story of Moses in all its stunning glory, THE TEN COMMANDMENTS has withstood the test of time. To commemorate the film's 65th anniversary in 2021, DeMille's groundbreaking cinematic triumph will be available to watch at home in time for Easter in sparkling 4K Ultra HD with High Dynamic Range.

As part of the restoration done in 2010, the film was scanned in 6K and those files were the basis for this brand-new Dolby Vision version, which shows off the full beauty of the original VistaVision negative. The VistaVision format used special cameras to feed 35mm film into the camera horizontally in order to capture a wider image spread over two 35mm film frames, giving VistaVision twice the resolution of regular 35mm film. In addition, Paramount spent well over 150 hours doing new color work and clean-up on the scan. The move to Dolby Vision created the opportunity to further improve the look of the film: blacks are enhanced and improvements were made to smooth out special effects mattes to create the most vibrant and pristine image possible.

The 4K film presentation contains an introduction by DeMille, an intermission, an overture/exit music card, and an entr'acte card, along with a DTS-HD 5.1 lossless soundtrack.