THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Sets Peacock Streaming Date

The star-studded animated film will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock Aug 3.

Jul. 06, 2023

As Illumination’s THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE continues to break box office records across the globe, the star-studded animated film will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock Aug 3. Fans can access more than just the film on Peacock with bonus content including:

Getting to Know the Cast: behind-the-scenes interviews with the stars of the film
THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Field Guide: an immersive video featuring the cast and various interactive features throughout the film including Power-Ups and Bonuses
Peaches Lyrical Video: sing along to Bowser’s big musical number as he serenades Princess Peach.

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE is the latest addition to Peacock’s film collection, including Focus Features’ action comedy POLITE SOCIETY, Universal Pictures’ Modern Monster Tale RENFIELD and box office hit COCAINE BEAR. Peacock gives audiences a front-row seat to a wide range of movies including comedy, horror, action/adventure, kids, and more.

The movie tells the story of two Brooklyn plumbers who are brothers and best friends: Mario (Chris Pratt), THE BRAVE one with the “let’s-a go” attitude, and the perpetually anxious Luigi (Charlie Day), who would prefer to go nowhere. We open with the Super Mario Brothers reckoning with their struggling plumbing business, and wind up in a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom.

Through their journey, we meet a cast of familiar, lovable characters, ultimately uniting together to defeat the power-hungry villain, Bowser (Jack Black). The Super Mario Bros. Movie takes what millions of gamers worldwide have loved for thirty-five years and levels it up to a new and breathtaking cinematic experience.

 Watch the new trailer here:



