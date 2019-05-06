THE SUBSTITUTE Returns to Nickelodeon on May 18

Nickelodeon's new hit series, The Substitute, returns with guest star and multi-talented comedian Lilly Singh on Saturday, May 18, at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT). From the producers of Undercover Boss, THE SUBSTITUTE is a hidden-camera, prank show featuring celebrities who are transformed by a team of special effects artists to go undercover as substitute teachers, surprising classes of unsuspecting students.

In this new episode of The Substitute, Singh goes undercover at Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Glendale, Calif., to prank students in subjects including Math, English and Natural History. Using a full costume and prosthetics to hide her identity, Singh is transformed into a completely unrecognizable substitute teacher who is ready to push her students to their limits with her bizarre behavior. During the reveal at the end of the show, a $25,000 donation is made to the school.

Singh is an actress, producer, best-selling author, entrepreneur and creator. She is the host of the upcoming NBC late-night talk show A Little Late with Lilly Singh. Singh is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and advocates for children's rights. Her Youtube channel "iiSuperwomanii" has a reach of over 14 million subscribers to-date.

The Substitute's debut episode debuted April 1 and guest-starred Jace Norman (Henry Danger) as an eccentric substitute teacher. The series premiere ranked as the top show with Kids 6-11 in its time period across all TV, and it scored year-over-year double and triple-digit increases with Kids 2-11 and Kids 6-11, respectively.

The Substitute is produced by Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation, and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman (Undercover Boss), with Mike Harney serving as showrunner. Production of THE SUBSTITUTE for Nickelodeon is overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content.





Related Articles View More TV Stories