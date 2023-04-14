THE RESIDENCE Adds Kylie Minogue, Jane Curtin, Eliza Coupe, Chris Grace & More

Netflix and Shondaland have started production on the new upcoming series, The Residence, a thrilling, comedic murder mystery from Showrunner/Executive Producer Paul William Davies and Executive Producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers as part of their overall deal with Netflix.

132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world's most famous mansion.

The Residence Cast

Singer and Actress Kylie Minogue plays herself

Jane Curtin (The Spy Who Dumped Me, SNL) plays Nan Cox, the First Mother In-Law

James Babson (For the People, Criminal Minds) plays Daryl Armogeda, operations supervisor

Eliza Coupe (Pivoting, Future Man) plays Senator Margery Bay Bix, junior Senator from Colorado

Izzy Diaz (Good Trouble, True Lies) plays Eddie Gomez, carpenter

Paul Fitzgerald (Dare Me, Veep) plays President Perry Morgan

Roslyn Gentle (Nightbitch, American Horror Stories) plays Rachel Middlekauff, media tycoon

Chris Grace (Superstore, Stumptown) plays Duane Ladage, electrician

Juliette Jeffers (Tulsa King, Law and Order: Organized Crime) plays Angie Huggins, the White House painter

Sumalee Montano (The Lost Symbol, The Deal) plays Dana Hammond, Chief of Staff to President Morgan

Nathan Lovejoy (The Good Place, Girls on the Bus) plays Alden Tamridge, Australian Ambassador

E. L. Losada (Los Frikis) plays St. Pierre, an Energy Medium

Julieth Restrepo (Griselda, News Of A Kidnapping) plays Elsyie Chayle, White House Housekeeper

Mel Rodriguez (Last Man on Earth, Getting On) plays Bruce Geller, White House Engineer

Brett Tucker (Big Leap, Dynasty) plays David Rylance, the Australian Foreign Minister

Rebecca Field (Shameless, The Gordita Chronicles) plays Emily Mackil, the White House Gardner

Previously announced cast include: Uzo Aduba, Andre Braugher, Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, Bronson Pinchot, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mary Wiseman, Randall Park

Image owned by Kylie