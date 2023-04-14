THE RESIDENCE Adds Kylie Minogue, Jane Curtin, Eliza Coupe, Chris Grace & More
The series started production.
Netflix and Shondaland have started production on the new upcoming series, The Residence, a thrilling, comedic murder mystery from Showrunner/Executive Producer Paul William Davies and Executive Producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers as part of their overall deal with Netflix.
132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world's most famous mansion.
The Residence Cast
Singer and Actress Kylie Minogue plays herself
Jane Curtin (The Spy Who Dumped Me, SNL) plays Nan Cox, the First Mother In-Law
James Babson (For the People, Criminal Minds) plays Daryl Armogeda, operations supervisor
Eliza Coupe (Pivoting, Future Man) plays Senator Margery Bay Bix, junior Senator from Colorado
Izzy Diaz (Good Trouble, True Lies) plays Eddie Gomez, carpenter
Paul Fitzgerald (Dare Me, Veep) plays President Perry Morgan
Roslyn Gentle (Nightbitch, American Horror Stories) plays Rachel Middlekauff, media tycoon
Chris Grace (Superstore, Stumptown) plays Duane Ladage, electrician
Juliette Jeffers (Tulsa King, Law and Order: Organized Crime) plays Angie Huggins, the White House painter
Sumalee Montano (The Lost Symbol, The Deal) plays Dana Hammond, Chief of Staff to President Morgan
Nathan Lovejoy (The Good Place, Girls on the Bus) plays Alden Tamridge, Australian Ambassador
E. L. Losada (Los Frikis) plays St. Pierre, an Energy Medium
Julieth Restrepo (Griselda, News Of A Kidnapping) plays Elsyie Chayle, White House Housekeeper
Mel Rodriguez (Last Man on Earth, Getting On) plays Bruce Geller, White House Engineer
Brett Tucker (Big Leap, Dynasty) plays David Rylance, the Australian Foreign Minister
Rebecca Field (Shameless, The Gordita Chronicles) plays Emily Mackil, the White House Gardner
Previously announced cast include: Uzo Aduba, Andre Braugher, Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, Bronson Pinchot, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mary Wiseman, Randall Park
Image owned by Kylie