THE RACER Will Continue Streaming Through November

"The Racer" is based on the notorious and controversial true events surrounding the 1998 Tour-de-France.

"The Racer," writer/director Kieron J. Walsh's ("Jump,") thrilling, profoundly arresting real-life sports drama, begins opening wide Friday, October 16, 2020 on all-major VOD and Online Streaming platforms from Gravitas Ventures (*See Full List Below). Screened to acclaim in March 2020's SXSW Film Festival, the film stars stellar British actors Louis Talpe ("Of Kings and Prophets") and Matteo Simon ("Callboys"), "The Racer" is based on the notorious and controversial true events surrounding the 1998 Tour-de-France.

"The Racer" is set against inside the turbulent 1998 Tour de France, which opened in Ireland amid a widespread doping scandal. Seasoned "super domestique" Dom Chabol (Talpe, in a superlative performance) is a longtime "support rider" (he sets the pace and yields the glory to a teammate) who begins to experience the most dramatic three days of his life. At 39, he faces the end of his time with his team, the end of his career, and even the end of his life at what become known as "The Tour de Dopeage." As his future unravels, Dom ultimately ponders his self-worth, including the validity of the sacrifices he's made over his lifetime.

An emotional character study of the brutal choices made to be professional athlete, "'The Racer' has passion!"- (Film Threat) and is an unforgettable experience. Gravitas Ventures will release "The Racer" on all major iVOD (Online Streaming) and VOD (Cable TV Video on Demand) platforms on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2020 and will continue to exhibit film through end of November).

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You