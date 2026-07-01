THE PASSION OF THE CHRIST Returning to Theaters with Sneak Peek of Long-Awaited Sequel

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The Passion of the Christ, the 2004 film from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Mel Gibson, is returning to theaters. Newly remastered in stunning 4K with Dolby Atmos sound, the blockbuster will return to the big screen September 10–17.

Audiences attending the re-release of The Passion of the Christ will see an exclusive, behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the long-awaited sequel, which hits theaters May 6, 2027. Titled The RESURRECTION of the Christ: Part One, the new film tells the story of Christ's victory over death after His sacrifice, as depicted in the first film.

For the special theatrical presentation, The Passion of the Christ has been remastered from the original camera negative in 4K resolution. The film features a new color pass supervised by original Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Caleb Deschanel, along with a Dolby Atmos audio mix reviewed and approved by Gibson. Lionsgate has also created an all-new full-length theatrical trailer for the movie, available to watch now.

Lionsgate is enlisting international distribution partners for the re-release of The Passion of the Christ in their respective markets. The re-release will begin domestically and will follow internationally. The RESURRECTION of the Christ: Part One will be executive produced by Cedar Hill and by Mike Ilitch Jr. Productions. Both companies are investors in the film.

Starring Jim Caviezel as Jesus of Nazareth, The Passion of the Christ chronicles the final hours of Jesus' life, His trial, Crucifixion, and RESURRECTION in one of history's most enduring stories of sacrifice, redemption, and hope. Upon its original release in 2004, the film became a worldwide cultural phenomenon, earning three Academy Award nominations and becoming the highest-grossing domestic R-rated film of all time for 20 years.

Tickets for The Passion of the Christ will be available online on July 24, 2026, and at participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change). For more information and to be among the first notified when tickets go on sale, please visit Fathom Entertainment.

Photo Credit: Lionsgate

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