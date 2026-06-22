THE ONLY LIVING PICKPOCKET IN NEW YORK Movie Sets October Release

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Sony Pictures Classics will release The Only Living Pickpocket in New York on October 16, 2026, in Los Angeles and New York, before expanding nationwide on October 23, 2026. Written and directed by Noah Segan, the film from MRC and T-Street had its world premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

The film stars John Turturro (Severance, The Batman), Giancarlo Esposito (Captain America: Brave New World, Breaking Bad), Will Price (After The Hunt, A Complete Unknown), Tatiana Maslany (The Monkey, Orphan Black), Victoria Moroles (Ballard, Never Have I Ever), and Steve Buscemi (Wednesday, The Death Of Stalin).

The Only Living Pickpocket in New York follows Harry Lehman (Turturro), an old-school hustler and classic native New Yorker, who moves through life as an aging pickpocket trying to navigate the new digital world. Times are changing for Harry, as his daily take isn’t green bills and wristwatches; it’s credit cards and cell phones. And one unfortunate night, cryptocurrency and a handgun.

The film was financed by leading independent studio MRC and produced by Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street, with KATIE McNeill, Leopold Hughes and Ben LeClair producing and Johnson and Bergman executive producing. Johnny Holland also executive produces

MRC is the studio behind the film, as well as the recently released Wuthering Heights, G20 and All of You, and the upcoming A Place in Hell, The Best is Yet To Come, Unabomer, and Eloise and 2023’s Saltburn, American Fiction, and Fair Play. MRC is also known for hit TV series such as Poker Face, Terminal List, Ted, Ozark and House of Cards.

Photo Credit: MRC II Distribution Company L.P.

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