THE NEW ABOLITIONISTS Documentary Competes in Upcoming SoCal Festivals

The New Abolitionists," a documentary by actress/producer Christina Zorich, tracks her journey as she follows committed abolitionists throughout Southeast Asia as they attempt to affect change and put an end to human sex trafficking. The film is continuing its successful festival run, competing at the Los Angeles Women's Film Festival and Malibu Film Festival. The film will screen virtually on Sunday, March 28th at 7:30PM, at the LA Women's Film Festival. Malibu Film Festival will announce their winners by March 31st and may screen the films online at a later date.

In the course of the film, Zorich tracks the trajectories of the Christian ministries and NGO's (non-government organizations) who save children and teens entrapped and enslaved in the sex trade throughout Cambodia and Thailand. They educated her on the causes and conditions that led to the blossoming of this criminal industry, the government's complicity, and the structure they used to solve the problem: Rescue, Rehabilitation, Prosecution and Prevention. Heartbreaking stories ensue of young people of both sexes, many betrayed by close family members who sell them off to traffickers for financial gain. The programs that many of these organizations offer help these victims gain financial freedom and self esteem through vocational training in a safe and loving space. Because of the danger involved, some of the people Zorich met along with way could not get involved with the film as the exposure would undercut their visas and ability to safely do their renegade work.

The film was a long journey for Zorich. She made 2 trips to the region, the first in 2015, where she laid the groundwork for a longer shoot, meeting the people involved in these rescues. She utilized the footage from the first trip to hone the film she would eventually make- testing the footage with focus groups and took an online course with documentarian Darren Wilson. She returned to the region a year later, shot 600 hours of footage and spent the next 3 years editing her film.

"With this film," says Zorich, "I set out to not only expose the causations of trafficking, but to reveal practical solutions. My hope is that learning from these brave abolitionists will inspire others to join the fight in whatever way they can."

Zorich Directed and Produced the film. Landon Satterfield served as the film's Story Editor as well as Co-Editor with Zorich. The pair worked together over a period of 3 years shaping the story. Zorich's mother, Academy Award winning actress Olympia Dukakis, came on as a producer during post production, to help complete the film.

The Los Angeles Women's International Film festival (#LAWomensfest) debuted the festival scene in 2005 and was hailed as "A must attend event for all women in the entertainment industry" (Backstage. 2005). #LAWomensfest is produced by Alliance of Women Filmmakers (AWF), a non-profit dedicated to the advancement and equality of women in entertainment. The festival serves as a platform for women filmmakers worldwide to share their unique stories with diverse audiences. Covered by prominent media outlets like "The Hollywood Reporter and "The Los Angeles Times" #LAWomensfest has been helmed "the festival that fights back" (Ms. Magazine. 2019). This year marks the festival's 17th year which will be held virtually, and feature films made by women from around the world including, Austria, Israel, Italy, India and Nigeria to name a few.