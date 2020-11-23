THE MOODYS Will Stream on Tubi

This holiday season, FOX Entertainment and its free ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) streaming platform, Tubi, will jointly encore FOX's critically acclaimed comedy, THE MOODYS, starring and executive-produced by Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominees Denis Leary ("Rescue Me") and Elizabeth Perkins ("Sharp Objects").

Beginning this Wednesday, Nov. 25, Tubi will stream all six episodes of THE MOODYS' freshman season, while FOX will air the program's first two episodes on Sunday, Dec. 20, from 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT.

THE MOODYS marks FOX's first scripted series to be made available on Tubi. The platform currently streams the network's hit unscripted programs THE MASKED SINGER, I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE, LEGO MASTERS, GORDON RAMSAY'S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK, BEAT SHAZAM and ULTIMATE TAG.

Recently renewed for a second season to premiere this coming spring, THE MOODYS follows a tight knit, but slightly dysfunctional, family through their misadventures. THE FAMILY includes SEAN SR. (Leary), his wife, ANN (Perkins), and their three grown children - DAN (Francois Arnaud, "Midnight, Texas"), the youngest of the siblings and the "creative one"; BRIDGET (Chelsea Frei, "Sideswiped"), the middle sister and the "overachiever"; and SEAN JR. (Jay Baruchel, "Man Seeking Woman," the "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise), the oldest sibling and "screw-up," still living at home with his parents. THE MOODYS also features María Gabriela de Faría ("Deadly Class"), Josh Segarra ("Orange Is the New Black"), Kevin Bigley ("Here and Now") and Gerry Dee ("Mr. D.").

From CBS Studios and FOX Entertainment, THE MOODYS is written and executive-produced by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill. Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Trent O'Donnell, Phil Lloyd and Jason Burrows serve as executive producers. Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins also serve as executive producers. THE MOODYS is adapted from the Australian series "A Moody Christmas." THE MOODYS is based on the Jungleboys Entertainment Pty Limited and Australian Broadcasting Corporation series.

Earlier this year, FOX Entertainment and Leary entered a broadcast development deal, through which Leary will create, develop and produce comedy, drama and animated series for FOX Network through his new production entity, Amoeba. Leary may star in any new series he creates during the deal.

A division of FOX Entertainment, Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest HUB Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/.

View More TV Stories Related Articles