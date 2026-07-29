THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Video: Viral UPS Driver Carlos Cruz Turned the Studio Into a Dance Party!

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A viral moment from the delivery world made its way to daytime television when Carlos Cruz, the UPS driver whose dance videos captured widespread attention online, brought his moves to the studio audience of THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. The appearance turned into an impromptu dance party, with Cruz demonstrating the same energetic, rhythmic style that made him a social media sensation while making his rounds on delivery routes.

Cruz's segment fits into the show's pattern of spotlighting internet personalities and viral figures alongside its regular slate of musical guests and entertainment interviews. The studio setting gave Cruz a bigger stage than the sidewalks and doorsteps where his videos were originally filmed, translating his signature moves into a live, shared experience with host Jennifer Hudson and the audience in attendance.

The appearance underscores how THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW continues to draw from a wide range of guests, from chart-topping musicians to breakout viral stars, to fill its daytime format with moments designed for both the studio crowd and clips that circulate afterward online. Cruz's dance party moment joins a recent run of segments on the program built around spontaneous, personality-driven energy rather than scripted interview exchanges.

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