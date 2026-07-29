JayDon Delivers Live Performance of 'Lullaby' on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





JayDon brought his song 'Lullaby' to the stage for a live performance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, giving the daytime program's studio audience a firsthand look at the track. The appearance centered entirely on the music, with JayDon performing the song in full for host Jennifer Hudson and those in attendance.

The performance placed JayDon in front of a national daytime audience, offering exposure through a format the show frequently uses to spotlight musical talent. The segment gave viewers a direct sense of his sound and delivery in a live setting rather than a produced studio recording.

The 'Lullaby' performance fits into a broader pattern on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, where musical guests are regularly featured performing their work live for the studio crowd. That format allows artists like JayDon to showcase material directly to viewers without the polish of a music video or album release.

The clip captures the performance as it aired, presenting 'Lullaby' as the focal point of JayDon's stop on the program.

More on The Jennifer Hudson Show Recent Articles Guest Says Getting an SNL Sketch Is the Ultimate Sign You've Made It

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...