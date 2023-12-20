THE HOLDOVERS Will Be Released on Blu-Ray, DVD & Digital This Holiday Season

THE HOLDOVERS is available to own with all-new exclusive bonus featurettes on Digital on December 29, 2023, and on Blu-ray and DVD on January 2, 2024.

Paul Giamatti “has never been better” (Deadline) in acclaimed Academy Award -winning director Alexander Payne's newest film, THE HOLDOVERS, available to own with all-new exclusive bonus featurettes on Digital on December 29, 2023, and on Blu-ray and DVD on January 2, 2024 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 96% and nominated for 8 Critics Choice Awards including Best Picture, THE HOLDOVERS delivers an expert balance of comedy and warmth.

“Raucously funny” (The Hollywood Reporter) and poignant, THE HOLDOVERS stars critically acclaimed actor Paul Giamatti (Sideways, American Splendor), alongside the remarkable Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name, “Only Murders in the Building”) and Dominic Sessa in his feature film debut.

From acclaimed director Alexander Payne, THE HOLDOVERS follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a New England prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Eventually, he forms an unlikely bond with one of them — a damaged, brainy troublemaker (newcomer Dominic Sessa) — and with the school's head cook, who has just lost a son in Vietnam (Da'Vine Joy Randolph).

‘COLLECTOR'S EDITION' EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES TO OWN ONLY ON DIGITAL, BLU-RAYTM & DVD:

  • Alternate Ending – “Mary Continues On”
  • Deleted Scenes
    • Introduction by Alexander Payne
    • New Room
    • Making a Scene
    • The Road Back to Barton
    • Ancient History
  • The Cast of THE HOLDOVERS – Sit down with the cast of THE HOLDOVERS, including Paul Giamatti, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and newcomer Dominic Sessa, while they discuss getting into the minds of their characters. Meet the boys of Barton and learn more about director Alexander Payne's casting process.
  • Working with Alexander – Hear the cast and crew about their on-set experience working with acclaimed director Alexander Payne.


