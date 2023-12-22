THE HOLDOVERS Sets Peacock Streaming Date

The film streams exclusively on Peacock Dec 29.

By: Dec. 22, 2023

THE HOLDOVERS Sets Peacock Streaming Date

Focus Features’ THE HOLDOVERS, which reunites Sideways’ Alexander Payne and Paul Giamatti in a holiday story of three lonely, shipwrecked people at a New England boarding school over winter break in 1970, streams exclusively on Peacock Dec 29.

THE HOLDOVERS is the latest addition to Peacock’s film collection, including Blumhouse’s THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER and box-office success FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S, Focus Features’ MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3, and Universal Picture’s STRAYS and action-packed FAST X. Peacock gives audiences a front-row seat to a wide range of movies, including comedy, horror, action/adventure, kids, and more. 

From acclaimed director Alexander Payne, THE HOLDOVERS follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a New England prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Eventually he forms an unlikely bond with one of them — a damaged, brainy troublemaker (newcomer Dominic Sessa) — and with the school’s head cook, who has just lost a son in Vietnam (Da’Vine Joy Randolph).



