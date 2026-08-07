Carrie Coon Names the Hardest Part of Filming THE GILDED AGE Wardrobe

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The demands of period costuming took center stage when Carrie Coon stopped by LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, where she talked about filming THE GILDED AGE and singled out the most difficult piece of wardrobe she has to contend with on set.

Coon used the segment to give hosts a firsthand account of what it takes to get into character physically for the HBO drama, describing the specific costume element that poses the biggest challenge during production. The conversation centered on the practical realities of working in restrictive period dress rather than a broader survey of her career.

By focusing on the wardrobe itself, Coon offered viewers a glimpse behind the scenes of THE GILDED AGE, highlighting the kind of physical demands that come with playing a role set in the era the series depicts. The appearance stayed narrow in scope, keeping the discussion tied to that single detail of the production process.

The segment gave audiences a candid, specific look at what filming the series actually involves day to day, with Coon detailing the toll that certain costume pieces can take over the course of a shoot.

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