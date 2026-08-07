THE GALLERIST Crime Comedy Lands U.S. Rights at Roadside Attractions, Vertical

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Roadside Attractions and Vertical have jointly acquired U.S. distribution rights to THE GALLERIST, a crime comedy directed by Cathy Yan and produced by MRC. The film stars Natalie Portman and Jenna Ortega alongside an ensemble that includes Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Sterling K. Brown, Zach Galifianakis, Daniel Brühl, Charli XCX, and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Set against the backdrop of Art Basel Miami, the story follows a gallery owner, played by Portman, who conspires to pass off an accidental corpse as the centerpiece of her debut show, setting off a spiral of deception involving influencers and police. The film is scheduled to open theatrically.

The film stars Academy Award-winner Natalie Portman (BLACK SWAN, May December), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream), Academy Award-winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers, Only Murders in the Building), Emmy Award-winner Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us, American Fiction), Emmy Award-winner Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover trilogy, Between Two Ferns), Daniel Brühl (Rush, All Quiet on the Western Front), Global Pop Icon and Grammy winner Charli XCX (Crash, Brat), and Academy Award-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago, Wednesday). A wickedly funny script is anchored by standout performances from its all-star ensemble, including Galifianakis' portrayal as an art influencer. The film will open December 4th 2026.

Set against the glittering excess of Art Basel Miami, The Gallerist follows an ambitious gallery owner (Portman) clinging to the edge of elite society and desperate to prove herself on the heels of a nasty separation, facing mounting financial hardship. What begins as an impromptu act of survival—when she conspires to pass off an accidental corpse as the centerpiece of her debut show—spirals into a sly game of deception, spectacle, and ticking-clock chaos as influencers and police converge. Will she end up famous, a felon, or both?

MRC is the studio behind the film, as well as the recently released Wuthering Heights, G20 and All of You, and the upcoming The Only Living Pickpocket in New York, A Place in Hell, The Best is Yet To Come, Unabomer, and Eloise and 2023's Saltburn, American Fiction, and Fair Play. MRC is also known for hit TV series such as Poker Face, Terminal List, Ted, Ozark and House of Cards.

'Cathy Yan's wildly original film was a winner for us at Sundance; she assembled a phenomenal ensemble cast led Natalie Portman's standout performance as a woman at the intersection of art and crime, revealing a dazzling comic edge along the way. It's as fun as it is terrifying,' comments Roadside Attractions Co-Presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d'Arbeloff and Vertical CEO and Partner Peter Jarowey.

The deal was negotiated by Roadside Attractions Co-President Howard Cohen, CEO and Partner Peter Jarowey and SVP of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi on behalf of Vertical and on behalf of the filmmakers.

THE GALLERIST is written by James Pedersen and produced by Ash Sarohia, Sophie Mas and Natalie Portman, Jonathan King, Tom McCarthy, Rae Baron, and Zola Elgart Glassman. Cathy Yan previously directed BIRDS OF PREY and the Sundance-winning DEAD PIGS, and helmed an episode of the HBO series SUCCESSION that earned her an Emmy nomination.

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