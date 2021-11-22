THE FIRST WAVE Documentary Sets Hulu Release Date

The First Wave, a new documentary following New York City hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to stream on Hulu December 5.

With exclusive access inside one of New York's hardest hit hospital systems during the terrifying first four months of the pandemic, OscarÂ®-nominated and EmmyÂ® Award-winning director Matthew Heineman's The First Wave spotlights the everyday heroes at the epicenter of COVID-19 as they come together to fight one of the greatest threats the world has ever encountered.

Leaving a devastating trail of death and despair, this once-in- a-century pandemic changed the very fabric of our daily lives and exposed long-standing inequities in our society. Employing his signature approach of character-driven cinema vÃ©ritÃ©, Heineman embeds with a group of doctors, nurses and patients on the frontlines as they all desperately try to navigate the crisis.

With each distinct storyline serving as a microcosm through which we can view the emotional and societal impacts of the pandemic, The First Wave is a testament to the strength of the human spirit.

Watch the trailer here: