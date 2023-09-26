THE FAMILY CHANTEL to Return For Final Season on TLC In November

On Monday, November 6 at 9pm ET/PT, THE FAMILY CHANTEL returns for its final, most explosive chapter.

Last season ended with Pedro hitting his BREAKING POINT and ultimately making the decision to file for divorce. Chantel, desperate for support, had Winter and Karen move into her home she once shared with Pedro.

The division between the two families manifested to the extreme while jaw dropping revelations and emotional moments played out between Pedro and Chantel. Now, the finale season of THE FAMILY CHANTEL brings us to the end of this couple’s story.

Nine months later, and both are desperate to move on from one another. As their divorce inches closer to the finish line, accusations and old resentments make any kind of agreement no easy feat. Decisions such as selling the house, and who gets what possession, are almost impossible between the two. While both believe they are on the right side of this divorce, each family is intensely feuding as they fight to defend their own.

As viewers bid farewell to the couple's journey together, all the twists and turns of this season mark an inevitable end to THE FAMILY CHANTEL. From cultural clashes and language barriers to secrets revealed, this final chapter promises to deliver highly charged moments until the very last minute when the families meet face to face for one last time.

Follow 90 DAY FIANCÉ on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube for the latest on all things THE FAMILY CHANTEL Join the conversation using #90DayFiance.

THE FAMILY CHANTEL is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction, for TLC.

