THE FAMILY CHANTEL to Return For Final Season on TLC In November

On Monday, November 6 at 9pm ET/PT, THE FAMILY CHANTEL returns for its final, most explosive chapter.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January Photo 2 MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January
Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC Theater Photo 3 Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC
Meryl Streep Interested In MAMMA MIA! 3 Return Photo 4 Meryl Streep Interested in MAMMA MIA! 3 Return

THE FAMILY CHANTEL to Return For Final Season on TLC In November

On Monday, November 6 at 9pm ET/PT, THE FAMILY CHANTEL returns for its final, most explosive chapter.

Last season ended with Pedro hitting his BREAKING POINT and ultimately making the decision to file for divorce. Chantel, desperate for support, had Winter and Karen move into her home she once shared with Pedro.

The division between the two families manifested to the extreme while jaw dropping revelations and emotional moments played out between Pedro and Chantel. Now, the finale season of THE FAMILY CHANTEL brings us to the end of this couple’s story. 

Nine months later, and both are desperate to move on from one another. As their divorce inches closer to the finish line, accusations and old resentments make any kind of agreement no easy feat. Decisions such as selling the house, and who gets what possession, are almost impossible between the two. While both believe they are on the right side of this divorce, each family is intensely feuding as they fight to defend their own. 

As viewers bid farewell to the couple's journey together, all the twists and turns of this season mark an inevitable end to THE FAMILY CHANTEL. From cultural clashes and language barriers to secrets revealed, this final chapter promises to deliver highly charged moments until the very last minute when the families meet face to face for one last time. 

Follow 90 DAY FIANCÉ on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube for the latest on all things THE FAMILY CHANTEL Join the conversation using #90DayFiance. 

THE FAMILY CHANTEL is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction, for TLC. 

ABOUT TLC  

Offering remarkable real-life stories without judgment, TLC shares everyday heart, humor, hope and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations and life’s milestone moments. TLC is a global brand available in more than 75 million homes in the US and 270 million households around the world. 

TLC is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming.

Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel,  discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, Magnolia Network, Max, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch Netflixs MAY DECEMBER Trailer With Portman & Moore Photo
Video: Watch Netflix's MAY DECEMBER Trailer With Portman & Moore

Starring Academy Awards winners Natalie Portman (Broadway's The Diary Of Anne Frank) and Julianne Moore (Broadway's The Vertical Hour), and Charles Melton in a breakout performance, alongside a scene-stealing supporting performance from Cory Michael Smith (Broadway's Breakfast At Tiffany's). Watch the video trailer now!

2
KINGDOM Season 5 Confirms Release Date With Brand New Visuals Photo
KINGDOM Season 5 Confirms Release Date With Brand New Visuals

The upcoming anime will start broadcasting on NHK General TV in Japan. Animated under Studio Pierrot and Studio Signpost, you can anticipate a lot from Kingdom’s season 5 anime series. Besides the anime’s release date and time, the new iconic visual characters include Kan Ki, Raido, KokuOu, and Ma Ran.

3
Taylor Swifts Eras Tour Concert Film Coming to Theaters This October Photo
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Concert Film Coming to Theaters This October

Viewers around the world will now be able to watch Taylor Swift’s concert film “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour” in theaters. Exploring her past works, the tour includes music from Swift's past 'eras,' including albums 'Fearless,' 'Red,' '1989,' 'reputation,' 'Lover,' 'folklore,' 'evermore,' and 'Midnights.' Get all the details and get tickets here!

4
Video: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven Trailer Photo
Video: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven Trailer

Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There's probably less piss than last season. Watch the “Rick and Morty' season 7 video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Lola Brooke Releases New Single 'You' Featuring Bryson TillerLola Brooke Releases New Single 'You' Featuring Bryson Tiller
LA's Go Betty Go Are Back With Their First New Single in 8 YearsLA's Go Betty Go Are Back With Their First New Single in 8 Years
Video: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven TrailerVideo: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven Trailer
Brad Paisley to Premiere Poignant New Videos This FridayBrad Paisley to Premiere Poignant New Videos This Friday

Videos

Watch Netflix's MAY DECEMBER Trailer With Portman & Moore Video
Watch Netflix's MAY DECEMBER Trailer With Portman & Moore
Vide: Steve Martin & Martin Short Nod FATHER OF THE BRIDE on ONLY MURDERS Video
Vide: Steve Martin & Martin Short Nod FATHER OF THE BRIDE on ONLY MURDERS
Watch Vanessa Williams, Justin Guarini & More in TRIPPED UP Trailer Video
Watch Vanessa Williams, Justin Guarini & More in TRIPPED UP Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
ALADDIN