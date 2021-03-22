THE ENORMITY OF LIFE Available on Apple TV & GooglePlay April 6

Shoreline Entertainment and Anhedonia Pictures, LLC TODAY announced their feature film, "The Enormity of Life" will debut on Apple TV and Google Play Tuesday, April 6th. The film will also be available on FandangoNOW and Vimeo on Demand.

Directed by Eric Swinderman and filmed throughout Northeast Ohio, the film stars Breckin Meyer ("Clueless," "Road Trip"), Emily Kinney (The Walking Dead, The Flash) and Giselle Eisenberg (Life in Pieces, American Housewife) in a modern storytelling of an emotionally despondent man (Meyer) on the BRINK of suicide who unexpectedly receives a large inheritance and meets a quirky single mother (Kinney) and her eccentric young daughter (Eisenberg). Together they embark on a journey of hope and healing.

"The film addresses mental illness and gun violence and the impact both have on our friends, family, and the girl next door," said Swinderman. "The cast-especially Meyer, Kinney, and Eisenberg-bring the nuanced performances needed to carry both the lighthearted and serious moments in a balanced and real way. Certainly, due to Covid-19, it's a challenging time to release a film, but I'm happy audiences will get to see each of these talented individuals in these roles."

"This was a very powerful and challenging project from script to screen. It's always a risk when you're dealing with such polarizing subjects but hopefully, this film can help encourage communication in regards to mental illness and seeking help," said Breckin Meyer.

Shoreline Entertainment CEO Sam Eigen is proud to present the film to a wide audience. "We are thrilled to represent such an incredible film with such a notable cast," said Eigen. "Eric Swinderman did a fantastic job directing and we feel audiences will really connect with the story."

"We applaud Shoreline for their faith in our independent film and are hopeful that audiences will appreciate this emotional and thought-provoking story, told through a unique point-of-view," said co-writer, Carmen DeFranco.

Established in 1992, Shoreline Entertainment is one of the longest-running and most prolific film sales companies in the industry. Shoreline is an eminent participant at more than 15 major media markets and film festivals each year.

