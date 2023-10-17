THE DEVIL ON TRIAL Now Streaming on Netflix

The documentary film was directed by Christopher Holt.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Renewed For Season Four Photo 1 ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Renewed For Season Four
DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Disney Night Performances Photo 2 DANCING WITH THE STARS Sets Disney Night Performances
Barbra Streisand is Reworking Ending of THE WAY WE WERE For Film's Re-Release Photo 3 Barbra Streisand is Reworking Ending of THE WAY WE WERE For Film's Re-Release
Video: Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer With Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald & M Photo 4 Video: Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer

THE DEVIL ON TRIAL Now Streaming on Netflix

The Devil on Trial is now streaming on Netflix. Watch a new clip from the Christopher Holt-directed documentary film below!

The Devil on Trial explores the first – and only – time “demonic possession” has officially been used as a defense in a U.S. murder trial.

Including firsthand accounts of alleged devil possession and a shocking murder, this extraordinary story forces reflection on our fear of the unknown.

Watch the clip here:



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Photos: Netflix Releases New Images from AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Photo
Photos: Netflix Releases New Images from AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER

Netflix debuted several sizzling new photos of Fire Nation characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender. First Look Images include Daniel Dae Kim as “Fire Lord Ozai,”  Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as “General Iroh,” Ken Leung as “Commander Zhao,” and Elizabeth Yu as “Princess Azula.” Plus a new image of Dallas Liu as “Prince Zuko.”

2
Season 6 Of THE SIMONETTA LEIN SHOW to Launch This Week Photo
Season 6 Of THE SIMONETTA LEIN SHOW to Launch This Week

The Simonetta Lein Show will be launching Season 6 on Wednesday, October 18th, 2023.

3
NBC Renews Jimmy Fallons THATS MY JAM For Third Season Photo
NBC Renews Jimmy Fallon's THAT'S MY JAM For Third Season

An all-star celebrity roster that included Kelsea Ballerini, Quinta Brunson, Taraji P. Henson, Chance the Rapper, Simu Liu, Keke Palmer and Billy Porter competed for the coveted golden boombox and created viral musical moments. Adam Lambert’s performance of “The Muffin Man” went viral.

4
DRAG RACE FRANCE, DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES & DRAG RACE THAILAND Will Each Return For a Th Photo
DRAG RACE FRANCE, DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES & DRAG RACE THAILAND Will Each Return For a Third Season

World of Wonder reveals exciting news at MIPCOM about the return of Drag Race France, Drag Race Philippines, and Drag Race Thailand for their third seasons. Find out where to stream the upcoming series on WOW Presents Plus.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Photos: Netflix Releases New Fire Nation Images from AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDERPhotos: Netflix Releases New Fire Nation Images from AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER
Jennette McCurdy Premieres Trailer for 'Hard Feelings' PodcastJennette McCurdy Premieres Trailer for 'Hard Feelings' Podcast
Fantasia & More Join New NBCU Performance Based Docu-Series; CHASING THE DREAM Launches on LX Home & PeacockFantasia & More Join New NBCU Performance Based Docu-Series; CHASING THE DREAM Launches on LX Home & Peacock
TITANIC Debuts On 4K Ultra HD In December With Limited-Edition Collector's Box SetTITANIC Debuts On 4K Ultra HD In December With Limited-Edition Collector's Box Set

Videos

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer Video
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK Reunion Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK Reunion Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
& JULIET
Ticket Central DAPHNE
MJ THE MUSICAL
SOME LIKE IT HOT