In this Daily Show special, Correspondent Desi Lydic explores the remarkable life and legacy of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Remembering RBG - A Nation Ugly Cries with Desi Lydic" half-hour special is set to premiere on Friday, October 30th at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.



"Remembering RBG: A Nation Ugly Cries with Desi Lydic" follows Lydic on a journey through the five stages of grief-denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and... what's the opposite of the acceptance?-as she comes to terms with the passing of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg and where to go from here.

The special will feature interviews with female thought-leaders as well as stories from people whose lives she touched.

