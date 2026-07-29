THE DAILY SHOW: Jordan Klepper to Host Episode Featuring Jeff Hiller

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Jordan Klepper is set to host an upcoming episode of THE DAILY SHOW, with actor and comedian Jeff Hiller appearing as a guest on the program, according to a preview shared by the show.

Highlights

Jordan Klepper dives into Trump getting called a pedophile protector AGAIN while speaking at a General Motors facility in Michigan, why the president decided to pronounce Mexico as 'Meheho,' the new tariffs on Canada that ruined the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, and how the Trump administration accidentally helped reimagine cocaine trafficking. Plus, Klepper visits a naked protest to find out if Antifa is dressed up as an inflatable frog.

It's no secret that Americans are being recorded everywhere, all the time, but the reality is even worse than you might think. In this edition of Back in Black, Lewis Black zooms in on everyday surveillance, including creeps going viral for sneaking photos of women, kids using location-tracking apps to 'fambush' their parents, and Kylie Jenner peddling her own line of fashion-forward AI glasses.

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