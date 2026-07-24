THE DAILY SHOW: Desi Lydic to Host New Episode With Karolina Wydra

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Desi Lydic is set to host a new episode of THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central on July 23rd, with actress Karolina Wydra joining as the featured guest.

Highlights

Trump Rails Against Communism at Georgia Rally & Don Jr. Swears He Doesn't Do Coke: Lydic breaks down Trump's underwhelming rally in Georgia where he presented his plans to tackle affordability (a term he claims was invented by Democrats) and declared that communism is the worst thing to happen to America--including 9/11. Plus, Don Jr. profits from daddy's presidency but SWEARS he's not the 'cokehead' the internet thinks he is, and Ronny Chieng affirms the two have never done a line together.

Leslie Jones on Right-Wing Claims That Racism Is Over & What Allyship Really Means: Is racism nonexistent in 2026 America? That's what gaslighters in conservative media would have you believe, and they're touting their supposed 'Black friends' as proof. In this edition of In My Opinion, Leslie Jones takes apart the absurdity of that claim by drawing on her own experiences as a Black American, explaining that being a good white friend means standing up for Black people, and examining what the tragic death of Mississippi teenager Nolan Wells says about the myth of a post-racist America. Catch Leslie Jones on HGTV's 'Roast My Rental.'

Karolina Wydra - Emmy-Nominated Role in 'Pluribus': 'They found my photo in an old cabinet.' Actor Karolina Wydra tells Desi Lydic the crazy story behind landing her Emmy-nominated role in the hit Apple TV show, 'Pluribus,' and marking her return to acting. Plus, Wydra shares how meditation and dream work helped her play Zosia, a character who lives in a hive-mind consciousness with no ego and no fear.

Digital Originals

Trump Goes Muppet Mode: Ooh, so close

All-new episodes of THE DAILY SHOW air weeknights at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central, and are available the following morning on Paramount+.

Listeners can also find the award-winning late-night franchise through podcasts Ears Edition and The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart. THE DAILY SHOW also maintains an Instagram account, @DailyShowDogs, dedicated to animals.

Lydic has been hosting THE DAILY SHOW for much of the week, a run that has included conversations with Megan Rapinoe and Elliot Page. BroadwayWorld covered her interview with Page about Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY in a recent story.

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