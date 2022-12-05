THE CUBE With Dwyane Wade Sets January Return to TBS

TBS announced TODAY that its high-octane competition series, "The Cube," hosted by three-time NBA Champion, one of the NBA's 75 all-time greatest players, and founder of 59th and Prairie Entertainment, Dwyane Wade, returns for its second season on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 9:00PM ET/PT.

Season two will feature more games, celebrities, and winners. Actress Gabrielle Union-Wade and TV personality La La Anthony partner to kick off the first episode to beat 'The Cube' and win money for charity.

Other celebrity guests, competing for charities, will be woven throughout episodes and will include NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, GRAMMY® Award nominated, CMA & ACM Award winning COUNTRY MUSIC star Jimmie Allen, and NBA Champion Iman Shumpert.

"The Cube" follows contestant pairs who must demonstrate skill, nerve, and determination as they endure seemingly simple physical and mental tasks - all while confined in 'The Cube,' an intimidating glass box with its own mind and attitude, in the hope of winning a major cash prize.

Working on their own or as a team, each pair has nine lives to complete seven games that are worth an increasing amount of money as they inch closer to taking home the $250,000 jackpot. In addition to the Simplify assist and fan-favorite One Shot assist that allows teams the opportunity to call on superstar athlete Wade to take their place inside the Cube, the upcoming season will also feature a third assist for contestants to unlock when they reach the $50,000 game.

The third assist called Trial Run is a free practice attempt at a game - no prize for winning, no penalty for losing - but the big decision comes afterwards when they must decide whether to walk away or take that game on for real.

"The Cube" is created by Objective Media Group, an All3Media company, and is produced by Objective Media Group for TBS. The series is executive produced by entrepreneur and philanthropist Dwyane Wade and his production company, 59th & Prairie Entertainment, as well as Layla Smith and Jilly Pearce for Objective Media Group with showrunner Glenn Coomber.

About TBS

TBS, a Warner Bros. Discovery brand, is a top-rated destination for television among young adults and known for escapist, good-time entertainment, featuring smart, imaginative characters with heart and comedic edge.

From unscripted and scripted comedy series to game shows, and animated programming, TBS' Originals slate is comprised of some of the most popular shows on cable - "AEW: Dynamite," "American Dad!," "Miracle Workers," "Wipeout," "Friday Night Vibes," and "The Cube" along with upcoming series "Stupid Pet Tricks".

TBS' lineup also includes comedy hits like "Young Sheldon" and "The Big Bang Theory," classic sitcom favorites such as "Friends," blockbuster movies, and live event coverage of Major League Baseball, the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship and "ELEAGUE," Warner Bros. Discovery's eSports gaming competition.

About Dwayne Wade

Dwyane Wade is a businessman with partnerships including Li-Ning, MISSION, Budweiser Zero, Stance, BallerTV, Wade Cellars, and Jeeter. Wade joined the Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake ownership groups. He is a board of trustee member for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and recently joined the UC Davis Executive Leadership Board for the department of Viticulture and Enology to support their efforts in bringing more diversity to the wine industry.

Wade and Gabrielle Union recently launched Proudly, a sustainable baby care brand made specifically for babies and children of color. Founder of 59th & Prairie Entertainment, he is an executive producer of D. Wade: Life Unexpected, the Sports Emmy-nominated documentary Shot in the Dark, the Oscar-winning animated short Hair Love, Legacy: In The Shadow of Greatness, and Netflix's The Redeem Team. Wade executive produces and hosts the award-winning British game show reboot of THE CUBE on TBS.

He is the New York Times bestselling author of A Father First, co-authored the New York Times bestselling children's book Shady Baby, and released his photographic memoir DWYANE in 2021. Wade cofounded the Social Change Fund United to invest in and support organizations focused on empowering communities of color and advocating for the human rights of all Black lives.

The Wade Family Foundation provides relief to marginalized communities in need. Wade remains committed to using his platform to help advance racial justice and LGBTQ equality. Wade played in the NBA from 2003 to 2019, primarily for the Miami Heat. He was selected as an NBA All-Star 13 times, won three NBA championships, and was named the 2006 NBA FINALS Most Valuable Player.

He is the Heat's all-time leader in points, games played, assists, and steals and the NBA's all-time leader for blocks by a guard. He represented the United States in the 2004 Athens Summer Games and brought home the Gold representing the USA in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Wade was recently named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary team as one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history.

Watch the new trailer here: