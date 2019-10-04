THE CROWN's Peter Morgan Sets Overall Deal at Netflix

Variety reports that Peter Morgan, who created hit historical drama "The Crown," has signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix.

The deal includes both film and television projects, and precedes the third season premiere of "The Crown" this November 17th.

Morgan worked on "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Frost/Nixon," "The Queen," "Rush," and "The Last King of Scotland," in the film sphere.

Season 3 of "The Crown" will feature a new main cast, with Olivia Colman taking over as Queen Elizabeth II. Helena Bonham Carter will play Princess Margaret; Tobias Menzies, the Duke of Edinburgh; Josh O'Connor, Prince Charles; Erin Doherty, Princess Anne; Ben Daniels, Lord Snowdon; Jason Watkins, Prime Minister Harold Wilson; and Charles Dance, Lord Mountbatten.

