THE BEAR Season 5 Clip: Carmy Questions His Decision to Leave the Restaurant

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FX posted a new scene from Season 5, Episode 4 of THE BEAR in which Carmy, played by Jeremy Allen White, turns to Richie, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, with a pointed question: was leaving the restaurant the right decision? The clip surfaces one of the central tensions of the final season, as Carmy grapples with the fallout from his abrupt exit from the food industry.

THE BEAR is a culinary drama set in a Chicago restaurant, following a tight-knit team navigating the pressures of the industry, personal relationships, and the RELENTLESS PURSUIT of something close to perfection. The fifth and final season picks up the morning after Sydney, Richie, and Sugar discover that Carmy has quit, leaving the restaurant in their hands with no money, the threat of a sale, and a difficult service ahead.

All episodes of THE BEAR Season 5 are available to stream on Hulu and FX. The season frames its closing argument around the idea that what makes a restaurant work may have less to do with the food than with the people behind it.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the Season 5 original soundtrack, which features 17 tracks of score by composer Christian Lundberg, produced by Hans Zimmer, set for release on June 26.